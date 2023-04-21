Kyle Richards admits she hasn’t seen Lisa Rinna since Season 12 falling out

With Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming, familiar face Lisa Rinna has been missing both on set and in the life of Kyle Richards.

Kyle and Lisa became close when the soap star joined the cast, despite attacks against Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards.

The two were part of the Fox Force Five alliance, with Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp making up the other members of the squad. The Fox Force Five quickly drew the ire of viewers for contrived storylines and predictable behaviors.

Now that only Kyle, Erika, and Dorit remain standing as members of the alliance, allegiances have shifted.

And with a recent revelation, it seems Kyle and Rinna’s relationship fizzled after the show.

Kyle recently admitted that she hadn’t seen Rinna since the Season 12 falling out involving Kyle’s other sister, Kathy Hilton.

Kyle Richards has not seen Lisa Rinna since last season’s RHOBH drama

Kyle has been filming RHOBH Season 13, with Cynthia Bailey and Denise Richards also appearing. Not in the mix is Lisa, who left last season after demanding a massive raise.

On Tuesday, Kyle attended a charity event at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Camille Grammer was also in attendance.

Like her former Bravo costar, Kyle happily spilled some tea about the status of her relationship with Rinna.

Kyle revealed to Page Six, “Well, we had sort of a falling out last season with what happened with my sister, so obviously, that changed a lot of things.”

When asked whether she had seen Rinna, Kyle responded, “I haven’t seen her, but we’ve sent each other text messages and DMs.”

Kyle also said she reached out to Rinna when she learned of her exit from RHOBH.

While Kyle and Lisa have not seen one another, things aren’t radio silent. As Kyle revealed, the two have been in contact through texts and DMs.

Kyle Richards shares Season 13 drama involving Mauricio Umansky

At the NAMI benefit, Kyle also talked about the upcoming season, where her marriage allegedly comes into question.

Kyle revealed that before, the accusations would have hurt her.

The reality star said, “When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated.”

But after 15 years on the show, she has become a pro at dealing with drama.

Kyle continued, “But now, I’m more like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.