Camille Grammer spills tea about intense upcoming RHUGT drama with Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville

With the final episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip airing on Thursday, Bravolebrities, including Camille Grammer, are out in full force, promoting the next installment of the Peacock show.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has never been afraid to get into drama or spill the tea.

The ex of Kelsey Grammer attended a philanthropic event at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Tuesday to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Camille was glad to talk about RHUGT Season 4, which she filmed in January alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Caroline Manzo, and Brandi Glanville.

The ladies headed to Marrakesh, Morocco, where Caroline and Brandi had an altercation, resulting in both women going home early.

Now, Camille is providing some information about the Season 4 experience.

Camille Grammer discusses Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville drama on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip during filming

Camille spilled the tea about the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She said there were enjoyable experiences, and no-so-fun moments, revealing, “The girls do have a lot of fun together, but there’s also a lot of drama.”

Since the show hasn’t yet aired, Camille couldn’t get specific.

However, that didn’t stop Camille from alluding to the drama between Caroline, 61, and Brandi, 50.

Camille continued, “Especially with any of the news you’ve read, this is going to be a very intense season, I think.”

As for Camille, she wasn’t directly involved in the alleged incident.

She added, “So, I didn’t see everything and the specific thing they speak about. That’s your cliffhanger, I’ll leave you with that.”

Camille shared enough information to pique the interest of Bravo fans.

Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville have drama during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

While filming RHUGT Season 4, the ladies headed to Morocco to create memorable content. There was an incident between cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo, which made headlines.

Brandi allegedly kissed and touched Caroline repeatedly without her consent.

As a result, both women exited the show ahead of schedule.

One source close to the situation revealed that the encounter “was unwanted.”

Meanwhile, Caroline recently revealed that she would “never” go on another RHUGT. Her feelings extended to RHONJ, where she originated from, and she also said she would never appear on that show again.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock.