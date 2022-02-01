Kyle Cooke shares appreciation post for Amanda Batula after his ‘stupid decisions’ on Summer House

Kyle Cooke shares appreciation post for Amanda Batula after latest episode of Summer House. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Cooke seems to have some regrets for the way he’s acted so far on Season 6 of Summer House.

The last couple of episodes have been tough on his relationship with Amanda Batula as she’s been haunted by his past choices.

When Kyle stayed out late and didn’t answer her calls, Amanda was triggered because of his unfaithful past.

She was not happy that he was as intoxicated as he was and spent much of their weekend in the Hamptons ignoring him.

When they returned home, the two of them had a serious conversation and seemed to make amends with each other but not before Summer House fans turned on Kyle and called him out for his drinking.

Now, Kyle has taken to social media to share his appreciation for Amanda and to acknowledge his “stupid decisions.”

Summer House star Kyle Cooke shares appreciation post for Amanda Batula after ‘stupid decisions’

Kyle has acknowledged that watching his behavior on Summer House over the last couple of weeks has been “tough.”

He made sure to exclaim how “proud” he was of his now-wife, Amanda.

He wrote, “Watching yourself make stupid decisions on TV is worst than just reliving it because it’s out there in the world for everyone to judge.”

Kyle went on to explain that he understood being on reality TV would open himself up to people’s opinions but admitted that “doing it in an evolving relationship for 6 years is a totally different ballgame.”

He then went on to list the various stressors in his life with Amanda, including his past indiscretions, their startup business, the fact that they work together, and the stress of planning a wedding amid a pandemic.

He said, “These are NOT normal conditions.”

Despite all of the hurdles stacked against them, Kyle is grateful they made it “literally against all odds.”

He continued, “I love this woman. She crushed it last week on [Watch What Happens Live] despite the inevitably tough questions from Andy [Cohen], and I’m just relishing how lucky I am to have her. I love you [Amanda Batula].”

Several of his followers chimed in to share their support for Kyle and their appreciation for his candid post.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding to air on Season 6 of Summer House

While it’s difficult for Kyle to watch his antics on screen, he and Amanda eventually walked down the aisle together and viewers will get a front-row seat to their special day.

They may have shared a rocky summer together leading up to their wedding, but the ceremony and reception are set to air later this season on Summer House.

Fans will have an opportunity to see first-hand the stress the couple went through as they’ve continued to plan their wedding after postponing due to the pandemic.

The intimate wedding will take place in Amanda’s parents’ backyard and all of their favorite roommates will be in attendance.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Summer House to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

