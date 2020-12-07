Krystal Nielson reveals it was very scary to learn she was pregnant so soon after her split from Chris Randone

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson shared some big news during the quarantine.

2020 started on a happy note for Krystal, who was married to Chris Randone. The two had gotten married in the summer of 2019 after meeting on Bachelor In Paradise.

In January, Krystal shared an advertisement on social media about infertility, sending the message the two were struggling to get pregnant.

But within weeks, the couple dropped a bombshell.

They were divorcing.

Krystal Nielson reveals it was scary to learn she was pregnant

This summer, Krystal shared she had moved on, and in August, she learned she was pregnant. She was in a brand new relationship and still legally married — and now she was pregnant with her first child.

She hasn’t shared much about what was going on behind the scenes, as everything was moving fast.

However, she’s opening up about that emotional time behind the scenes with her best friend, Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules, on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

“It was scary finding out we were pregnant. Especially so soon in a relationship,” Krystal revealed about seeing that positive pregnancy test. “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

She had a feeling that people would have plenty of comments about the situation, especially since she was made out to be the villain in her divorce from Chris Randone.

Surprisingly, Krystal revealed Chris reached out to her after learning about the news.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother,” Krystal revealed on the podcast. “He’s really, really happy for me.”

Krystal Nielson shocked the world with the news she was pregnant

Her pregnancy news was probably the last thing fans expected to hear from her.

She learned she was pregnant in August, but she didn’t share the relationship news with Bachelor fans until October. Then, she dropped the pregnancy bomb in November when she was three months along.

Chris revealed he was completely heartbroken when he heard Krystal was pregnant.

He shared he was devastated that they were getting a divorce, but the pregnancy news was the cherry on top of a truly heartbreaking year for him.

He would later add that he had struggled with his mental health.

Krystal shared in late November that she’s expecting a little girl in a cute gender reveal video. Fans are still learning about her new boyfriend, Miles, who is not part of the Bachelor Nation world.

