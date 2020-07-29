Kristine and Keith update: MAFS Season 8 couple opens up about relationship

Married at First Sight couple Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are opening up about their relationship after two years of marriage.

Kristine and Keith appeared on MAFS Season 8, which premiered in January 2019. It was a brand new chapter for the two strangers who found love as a married couple.

The hit Lifetime show doesn’t have the best success rate for couples staying married after the initial eight weeks. Some couples are defying the odds, though, and have built happy lives together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Keith and Kristine are one of those couples.

Putting their faith in the experts

In an interview with E! News, Kristine, and Keith shared that they continue to put their trust in the experts from the Lifetime show. Their season featured Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Jessica Griffin dolling out advice to all the couples before Decision Day.

When the cameras stopped rolling, Keith and Kristine still followed the advice they were taught on the show. There is one particular piece of information the couple uses when they are having marital issues.

Thanks to Pastor Cal, the married duo “attacks problems, not each other” when the going gets tough.

They are complete opposites, so Keith credits Pastor Cal’s advice for helping cut trough some issues. Kristine and Keith are committed to trying to understand each other as best they can since they are so different. It is about accepting the person and learning to relate to them.

Eternally grateful for MAFS

Marriage is not easy. Both Keith and Kristine know that first-hand. The challenge is even harder when a couple has never met before saying “I do.”

Despite the challenges, the happy couple is eternally grateful for the opportunity to be on Married at First Sight. They each found their best friend and partner, but the experience gave them both something even more profound.

Being on MAFS taught Kristine and Keith life-changing lessons about themselves because of meeting their partner. For Kristine, that meant pushing herself beyond her boundaries and limits.

As for Keith, he gained confidence he never had before the show. He also credits his wife for being able to draw “stuff out” of him that no one else ever could.

Fans recently got to see what life was like for Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth when they appeared on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. Kristine has been faced with doing some of their home renovations herself. Keith was placed in COVID-19 isolation since he is a clinical worker.

Whatever issues they have had, MAFS Season 8 couple Kristine and Keith are happy to have found each other.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.