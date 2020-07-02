Kristen Doute’s boyfriend says fired Vanderpump Rules star was ‘put through the ringer’

Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, has said the fired Vanderpump Rules star has been put through the wringer. He is sticking up for his lady love in an emotional message that proves Alex is in it for the long haul with Kristen.

It has been three weeks since Bravo fired Kristen, pregnant Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules for racist actions against Faith Stowers.

Although Kristen issued an apology, fans wasted no time calling her statement, nothing more than a PR stunt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The haters have been out in full force against Kristen, and Alex has had enough of it.

Alex’s message to Kristen

Earlier this week, Alex broke his silence regarding Kristen getting ousted by Bravo. He complimented the way she has handled the public drama. Alex also praised her strength, then reminded her that he is always her biggest fan.

Oh yes, Alex has Kristen’s back, and he wants everyone to know it.

“This woman has been put thru the ringer these last few weeks and has taken it like a champ,” Alex wrote. “Anyone that knows you knows your heart is pure and kind. She has dealt with it with grace and strength and is putting in the work behind the scenes. I honor you @KristenDoute and will always be your #1 big idiot fan!”

Kristen showed her appreciation to her man by sharing her own Instagram post of the couple kissing. She called him the best thing. These two are not afraid to get mushy on social media or let the haters know they have each other’s backs.

Speaking up for herself

After enduring backlash for showing her support on various matters, Kristen has used Twitter to remind people she has a right to her opinion.

“I understand a handful of you feel I don’t have a “right” to speak out about anything at all. Please click unfollow. I hope you’ll then use that same passion and find words to help someone, fight against something and make a change,” Kristen wrote.

The tweet caused more outrage from the haters. Kristen then Tweeted she is not trying to anger anyone but is an outspoken person. She asked people to be kind or unfollow if they disagreed with her message.

Alex Menache is defending his girlfriend, Kristen Doute after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules. Kristen continues to ask for kindness from fans. She is grateful to have Alex on her side while she navigates life after the Bravo show.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.