Kris Jenner wishes Kim’s BFF, Foodgod®, Jonathan Cheban a happy birthday

Jonathan Cheban with Kris Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldWide

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to wish a happy birthday to Kim Kardashian’s longtime BFF, Jonathan Cheban, the self-proclaimed Foodgod®.

The mogul mom captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Jonathan!!! You are truly the greatest ride or die and the best friend to my family!! Thank you for all the years of friendship, memories, and the greatest times ever! Sending you so much love on your special day! Xoxox @foodgod ❤️❤️.”

Jonathan Cheban, legally known as Foodgod®, a name he gave himself, is a longtime friend of the Kardashians, and best friend of Kim Kardashian.

Kris shared a series of six photos of Jonathan with herself and the rest of the Kardashian dynasty

In her post, Jenner included pics of herself and Cheban in front of a sink full of ice cream, a few candid shots of the two together, one of Jonathan eating a burger with a huge spread of food in front of him, and a pic of Jonathan with Kris and four of her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie.

Jonathan is a former publicist, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. He has been featured in 27 episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where viewers first discovered him.

Before gaining popularity for being Kim Kardashian’s best guy friend, Cheban owned a public relations firm. He also appeared on the KUWTK spinoffs, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.

Jonathan had already made a name for himself before meeting the Kardashians

Jonathan has also tried his hand at his own reality TV show, The Spin Crowd, executive produced by Kim Kardashian. The show was a flop and was canceled after one season due to low ratings.

According to his Wikipedia page, he has also created a clothing line, opened two restaurants, briefly competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, launched GlamScreen, a protective, mirrored cover for cell phones, launched an entertainment and lifestyle website, and started a podcast.

Cheban was robbed at gunpoint in August 2020 when a thief stole his $250,000 watch.

In October 2020, Jonathan had some fun with Kim Kardashian and her kids when they all dressed up as the Tiger King.

He is close to the whole family and has vacationed with them and is often featured in Kardashian social media posts, as they consider him family.

Jonathan has been a steady, reliable presence in the Kardashian’s lives, especially for Kim. It’s no surprise that Kris Jenner would give him such an exuberant birthday wish on Instagram.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can only presume that Jonathan has been a strong, stable ally for Kim as she navigates her divorce from Kanye.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its final season on March 18 on E!