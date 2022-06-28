Kris Jenner so ‘wasted’ during Khloe Kardashian birthday speech that Corey Gamble takes her drink

Kris had one too many celebrating her daughter Khloe. Pic credit: Hulu

Kris Jenner was so wasted while giving a speech for Khloe Kardashian’s birthday that Corey Gamble had to take her drink away from the momager.

Khloe turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and in true Kardashian fashion, the famous family went all out to celebrate her. A dinner party was held for Khloe’s special day with her loved ones all around her.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, and more were in attendance to watch Kris have one too many drinks.

Corey Gamble takes drunk Kris Jenner’s drink during Khloe Kardashian birthday speech

In a video that’s making the social media rounds, thanks to Kim posting it on her Instagram Stories, Kris gushed over Khloe. The footage starts with the momager already a few drinks in and talking to Khloe.

“I gave birth 38 years ago! Like, and I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on, little Miss Barbie. I love you!” Kris said as she hugged Khloe, dressed in a tight pink latex outfit.

Kris then does a little dance in her oversized green dress before the video switches to the hilarious speech. The group’s sitting at a table when Kris raises her signature martini to toast Khloe.

Things go off the rails as the momager admits to being wasted before screaming “how f**king in love” she is with her daughter. Khloe can be heard in the background politely thanking her mother. Kris declared Khloe the “Queen of our family.”

After Kris stumbled over her next line, Corey opted to take the martini away from her.

Kris Jenner’s memorable drunk moments

Throughout 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris had quite a few moments. Remember the time Kris and Khloe were wasted and TP-ed Kim’s house.

Another time a wine tasting went awry for Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian when Kris became sloshed. Corey was there for the laughable moment too.

Kris gets her drink on a lot, and her children love to tease her about it.

Khloe and Scott Disick even had Kris believing paparazzi took photos of one of her drunken nights out and were going to publish them. The pictures were really staged, courtesy of Khloe getting all dolled up to look like her mother.

No matter how one feels about Kris Jenner, fans know something entertaining, embarrassing, or both will happen when she gets overserved. Khloe Kardashian’s recent birthday was no exception, resulting in Corey Gamble taking a drink away from the momager.

Hopefully, cameras were rolling for The Kardashians Season 2 so fans can see more of the hilarious evening.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.