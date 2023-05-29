Kris Foster thanks Debbie Aguero for ‘being there’ amid continued online hate

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero has been defending her castmate Kris Foster amid online hate, so it’s no surprise that Kris is showing love to the 67-year-old.

Debbie took to social media with her son, Julian, before part three of the Tell All aired on Sunday night, and we spotted Kris in the comments.

People are upset with Kris after seeing her behavior towards Jeymi all season. However, the final nail in the coffin was when she physically pushed Jeymi out of a car during a heated altercation.

The violent turn of events has only garnered more hate for Kris, who had already rubbed people the wrong way, with many TLC fans convinced she is a drug addict.

Kris didn’t do herself any favors at the Tell All as there were more conflicting stories between her and Jeymi, who claimed the US native left her in debt when she returned to America for longer than expected and without much contact.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most 90 Day viewers who saw the two women confront each other at the Tell All sided with Jeymi, but one very vocal cast member had Kris’ back.

Yes, we’re talking about Debbie.

Kris Foster says ‘I love you’ to Debbie Aguero

Kris Foster doesn’t have many allies but has at least one friend in Debbie Aguero.

Debbie was the only one who defended Kris at the Tell All and even went as far as to call Jeymi a predator. Yes, we see the glaring irony in that, but let’s roll our eyes collectively and move on since Jeymi has already poked fun at the ridiculous remark.

Meanwhile, Kris is happy to have Debbie in her corner, and she posted a thankful message to her on Instagram.

“I love you Mrs. Debbie!!! You have the biggest heart and you are definitely one of the most unique individuals I have ever had the opportunity to meet,” she wrote.

Kris also called Debbie “awesome” and added, “Thank you for being there for me then and now!! You and Julian and the sweetest, caring, and awesome peeps I’ve enjoyed getting to know.”

Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Debbie Aguero and Kris Foster have plans to meet again

Meanwhile, we might see Debbie and Kris together again soon, as they’ve seemingly discussed meeting up in Georgia.

“I can’t wait to come to Georgia and visit you guys real soon!!” added Kris in her comment.

Debbie also responded to the message and told her friend, “so good to hear from you, we all have to get together and exchange war stories😘❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.