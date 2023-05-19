90 Day Finace: Jeymi Noguera pokes fun at Debbie Aguero calling her a ‘predator’

Jeymi Noguera is clapping back at her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate, Debbie Aguero.

During Part 1 of the Season 4 Tell All, Debbie accused Jeymi of being a “predator.”

While Jeymi and her estranged wife, Kris Foster, discussed Jeymi’s infidelity within their marriage, Debbie inserted herself into the conversation.

“I see in this relationship between Kris and Jeymi, there is a giver, and there is a taker,” Debbie said during her time on stage.

“Kris is the giver, Jeymi is the taker, and I know it’s very easy to manipulate someone that’s suffered because they’re looking for acceptance and love,” Debbie continued. “And it’s very easy for a predator to take advantage of Kris.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although viewers didn’t get to see Jeymi respond to Debbie’s comments during the Tell All, she’s reacting to them now, after the fact.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Jeymi first shared a Reel in which she danced to Safaera by Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy, and Nengo Flow, clad in a casual black t-shirt and sweatpants.

At the end of the video, Jeymi laughed and blew a kiss at the camera.

Poking fun at Debbie’s comment, Jeymi captioned her video, “When she call me predatory… here came your shark 🦈…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Further proving her sense of humor, Jeymi then took to her Instagram Story. The Venezuelan native posted a photo of herself seated on the curb outside with her hands wrapped around her knees and a serious expression on her face as the song Baby Shark played in the background.

Jeymi added the hashtag #TeamJeymi at the bottom of the image.

Kris and Jeymi’s rocky relationship history

While Jeymi can find the humor in Debbie’s comments during the Tell All, things got more serious between herself and Kris.

Jeymi has already admitted to being unfaithful to Kris while she was back in the U.S., and now, she claims that Kris’ ex-boyfriend sent her photos of Kris in the nude and while having sex.

A preview for Part 2 of the Tell All shows that Jeymi and Kris will spill a fair amount of tea, as Jeymi told her castmates, “I have the pictures.”

It looks as though Jeymi and Kris have split, too, judging by their activity on social media. Jeymi recently posted a video of herself moving out of the Colombian apartment she and Kris once shared, admitting that she felt like a “failure.”

In addition, Kris and Jeymi no longer follow each other on Instagram, and Jeymi has removed all photos of herself and Kris from her feed.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.