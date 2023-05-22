Kris Foster responds to rumors that she’s a drug addict: ‘They don’t know the first thing about me’

Kris Foster has been accused of being a drug addict, and now the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is speaking out about the allegations.

Kris was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 4 of The Other Way alongside her wife, Jeymi Noguera.

Right off the bat, 90 Day Fiance viewers found Kris’ storyline to be “exhausting” between her neck and back pain, narcolepsy diagnosis, night terrors, legal problems back home in the U.S., and her need for pain medication.

Kris’ behavior during Season 4 led many 90 Day Fiance viewers to speculate that the Alabama native is a drug addict.

Some surmised that Kris moved to Colombia to live with Jeymi so she’d have easier access to opioids, some accused her of being “dope sick” during taping, and some believed that the arms bands she wore during one scene indicated that she was an intravenous drug user.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amid all of the chatter, one of Kris’ Instagram followers asked her to address the situation, noting that there have been many critics on Jeymi’s Instagram feed making the accusations.

Kris Foster addresses accusations that she’s a drug addict

In the comments section of one of Kris’ recent Instagram posts, a curious commenter made her aware of a “bunch of people” on Jeymi’s Instagram posts mentioning that she’s an addict.

“Any response to that?” they asked. “(Just curious).”

One of Kris’ followers asked her about the rumors of drug abuse. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Kris did, in fact, have a response, and a long-winded one at that. Kris began her response, “people can talk all they want. They don’t know the first thing about me they only know how the tv want them to portray me.”

Kris added that she’s not bothered by the negative chatter, noting that she has put “more than a dozen” addicts in jail for breaking into her home, lost friends to addiction, was “beaten as a child” by a drug addict, and even raised a cocaine-addicted baby for its first year of life.

“Sad that a sleep disorder and bad injuries mind you I rolled my car three months before filming which reinjured my neck makes me a horrible person drug addict whatever but I laugh at this,” Kris wrote.

Kris responded to the accusations. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

“If I’m this horrible person and all these people are sitting around running their mouths about me what’s that say about their lives??” Kris continued.

Kris noted that she blocks and deletes anyone who makes such accusations on her social media pages because she doesn’t have “the time or the f**ks” to give.

Kris continued to explain herself in the comments section. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Kris didn’t stop there — she continued to defend her stance in another comment. This time, Kris pointed out her accomplishments, telling her followers that she has two homes, two vehicles, and three jobs, and her children have college degrees and jobs.

Kris didn’t feel as though her life aligns with being a drug addict, pointing out that she’s also started a charity, traveling the country to help families in need.

Kris added another comment to defend herself. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

“I know I don’t have to defend myself I know me lol but thank you for at least talking to me and listening before judging that means a lot to me,” Kris told the commenter.

Kris and Jeymi’s relationship struggles are being unveiled during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All

During Part 2 of the Tell All this weekend, Kris and her estranged wife, Jeymi, got into a heated argument. Jeymi admitted to cheating on Kris, blaming it on the fact that Kris went MIA for 20 days.

Kris claimed she only ghosted Jeymi for five days and said it was because Jeymi incessantly texted her at work, so she got her phone confiscated.

Furthermore, Jeymi accused Kris of only making one rent payment while she was back in the U.S. and claimed to have indecent photos of Kris sent to her by Kris’ ex-boyfriend.

The ladies confirmed during the Tell All that they’re no longer together, which didn’t come as a shock to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Kris and Jeymi’s frequent arguments and volatile relationship — which turned physical at one point — made it clear that their marriage was headed for doom from day one, and 90 Day Fiance fans are watching it play out now.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.