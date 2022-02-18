Kourtney Kardashian shares a picture from 25 years ago and she has barely changed

Kourtney Kardashian shows she does not age in new Instagram throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture from her college days, and it is wild.

The eldest Kardashian added a throwback picture to her Instagram that made fans double-take. The photo is from 1997, but Kourtney looks the same, 25 years later.

The Instagram post showed a teenage Kourtney in a black dress with her signature middle-part.

The Poosh founder added the photo to social media as speculation swirls about her potential pregnancy with fiancé Travis Barker.

Kourtney’s new Instagram photo is actually an old picture.

Kourtney wore a black minidress in the picture and smiled widely. She sits on leopard fabric-covered furniture in the photo. Kourtney, born in 1979, was 18 years old in the picture. But the picture looks like it could be from 2022 because Kourtney has not aged.

Kourtney wrote as the caption, “1997 Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.”

Apparently, Khloe Kardashian had some fun times at Southern Methodist University and visited her older sister.

Khloe reminisced in the comments and asked, “Remember that cow party you took me too? Lol.”

Kourtney understood the references, and said, “omg yes Milk and Cookies! Lol with the cow in the backyard!”

Kourtney Kardashian goes to college

Kourtney is the only Kardashian Jenner to graduate from college. Kim briefly attended Pierce University in Los Angeles but did not finish.

She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, for two years before transferring to the University of Arizona. Kourtney graduated with a major in theater arts and a minor in Spanish.

Kim alleged that the University of Arizona stopped her from turning into a party animal. She wrote, “I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know.”

Does Kourtney Kardashian want to have a baby with Travis Barker?

These pictures come amid rumors that the reality star wants to have a child with fiance Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis began dating in January 2021 and became engaged in October.

A source told US Magazine that it is only a “matter of time” before the lovers have a child. The 42-year-old reality star and 46-year-old rock star are trying to conceive the “natural way” but are also looking into IVF.

Travis Barker has two children, Alabama and Landon, with ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick, Mason, Reign, and Penelope.