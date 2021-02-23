Kody Brown used the wrong Twitter handle for wife Christine, tweets the corrected one, fans react

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of the show Sister Wives took notice that Kody Brown used the wrong Twitter handle for his third wife, Christine, and they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions.

On Sundays, Kody and his wives (minus Christine, who has been silent) have been live-tweeting during the airing of episodes of their long-running show.

Last week, Kody took to Twitter to call out Christine twice, both times using an old Twitter handle that she no longer uses. Fans lashed out at Kody, saying that it’s “funny how you call your wives out on social media.”

When one fan provided him with Christine’s current handle, another replied, “how would he know?” Another fan commented, “that shows just how engaged he is #not.”

Christine and Kody, together for nearly 30 years, have shared their marriage woes on their show, and the latest Sister Wives trailer gave viewers a glimpse of more trouble in paradise.

In the first episode of their 15th season, Christine told Kody and the other three wives that she felt as though everyone hated her at times.

Christine and Kody seem to argue about everything lately

Christine is also quoted in the trailer during her confessional saying that she’s “always looking for a fight, apparently” and apologizes to her sister wives that she still gets really jealous.

One huge roadblock in Kody and Christine’s marriage is their disagreement over the one-house idea. Christine has not been afraid to voice that she strongly opposes the idea.

In another clip from this season’s trailer, Meri tries to comfort Christine as she says through tears, “Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, fans witness Kody and Christine arguing over taking more than one car to visit their friends, the Dargers, in Utah.

The Brown family patriarch shows up to Christine’s house with his fourth wife, Robyn, and immediately drama ensues. Christine blames Kody for their lack of space in the car because he told his wives to pack light, but he didn’t follow his own advice.

Kody isn’t holding back from publicly disagreeing with Christine

Kody called Christine out on Twitter for the second week in a row, saying “she just drove the bus over me in that scene,” referring to the disagreement over taking more than one car.

We saw even more tension between Christine and Kody in episode one when Christine complained to Kody that he doesn’t visit her home enough, and when he does, he’s too often on his phone.

Many followers took notice that Christine has been the only spouse to not participate in the family’s live Tweets during Sister Wives’ episode airings on Sunday nights. In fact, Christine hasn’t posted to her Twitter account since April 2020.

Given Kody and Christine’s recent squabbles over seemingly everything, it’s not too much of a surprise that the 48-year-old has remained silent about family issues.

Christine posts regularly on Instagram, often sharing everyday events with her kids and to promote her LuLaRoe business, but doesn’t often mention Kody.

Fans of the show will hopefully learn what’s really going on between the couple as the rest of this season plays out on TV.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.