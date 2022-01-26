Kody Brown is spending ‘all his time with Robyn’ amid marriage woes, has ‘damaged’ relationship with his kids

Kody Brown is reportedly spending “all his time” with his fourth wife Robyn amid his other marital woes. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is reportedly “spending all his time” with his fourth wife Robyn Brown amid the struggles within his other marriages.

Kody Brown hasn’t had much luck lately with holding down multiple wives in his plural marriage.

As Sister Wives fans know, Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, split from the polygamous father of 18 in November 2021, telling fans that she and Kody grew apart after 25 years of spiritual marriage.

Kody has struggled in his marriage to his first wife, Meri, for several years as well. Meri’s catfishing incident in 2015 seemed to catapult their marriage into the romance-free, sexless relationship they now share.

Although Kody’s third wife Janelle Brown typically goes with the flow, she hasn’t been able to hold her tongue when it comes to her husband’s overly strict pandemic rules, and rumors have circulated that she’ll be following Christine and leaving Kody next.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is ‘spending all his time’ with fourth wife Robyn

Now, a Brown family insider tells Us Weekly that amid his marriage woes, Kody has been hanging out with Robyn 24/7.

“He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” the insider said of Kody. “The [other wives] are in their own world, living their own lives.”

The family insider also brought up a point that Christine made last season about Kody playing favorites among his 18 children.

Insider reveals Kody Brown is ‘really close’ to Robyn’s kids

“Kody’s step-kids from Robyn’s first marriage worship him and are really close to him, unlike the others,’ the source revealed. “He has really damaged his relationship with the other kids, and instead, the kids are leaning on their moms and other siblings.”

During the January 16 episode of Sister Wives, Christine told cameras during a confessional, “It’s hard for the girls to respect their dad when they see he has favorites. And they… they struggle with how apparent it is that he’s more comfortable at some houses than others.”

The source added, “He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids. He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”

Christine and Janelle decided that they and their kids weren’t willing to abide by Kody’s strict rules for Thanksgiving, so they both traveled to Utah to celebrate the holiday with extended family.

Sister Wives viewers also watched the family decide they would abide by Kody’s rules for two weeks before Christmas in order to gather together under one roof. Despite the family coming together for the holiday, Kody admitted he felt “a little blue.”

It’s also rumored that Kody is on the hunt to add new wives to his plural marriage. A source recently revealed that Kody is “considering starting fresh” after his split from Christine. At this point, Sister Wives fans wouldn’t be surprised by much of anything Kody does these days.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC.