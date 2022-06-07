Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle on the mend after being hospitalized for food poisoning 

Brielle Biermann is recovering from food poisoning. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann is recovering after a trip to the Bahamas, and an unexpected meal left her in the hospital.

The Don’t Be Tardy reality TV star updated fans throughout the process, including her hospitalization and subsequent return home. She also told fans about the culprit in her food poisoning nightmare.

According to Brielle, she first started feeling ill and sent a text about it to her sister; hours later, she was in the hospital, hooked up to an IV.

Thankfully, Brielle’s mom, Kim, is a nurse!

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle recovering after hospitalization for food poisoning

Thanks to modern technology, fans could follow Brielle Biermann on the rollercoaster health ride she went on last week. She started feeling sick, and things quickly escalated with her hospitalization.

Page Six reported the news that Brielle posted from a hospital bed last week. She had been on vacation with a fellow influencer named Ty French and posted photos wearing an orange thong bikini from her mother’s line called Salty K Swim.

Brielle started updating fans from her now-deleted Instagram Story. She shared a photo of herself with an IV and the caption, “Food poisoning absolutely sucks.”

Brielle continued to share her struggles and said about food poisoning, “wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy.”

The posts took a positive turn when the backdrop of the social media posts changed. She wrote, “Thank you everyone who reached out, I’m back home and feeling a bit better now.”

Brielle shared that her sister Kaia wrote her a sweet note that accompanied a plate of fruit. Kaia’s sweet note read, “hope you fell [sic] better.”

As for the cause of her food poisoning, she later shared that steak caused her illness. She said that she would likely adjust her already small palate to exclude steak in the future.

Brielle Biermann’s health woes

Brielle’s latest hospitalization was not her only incident within the past year. Brielle posted a profile shot from a hospital bed in early September. A bruised and swollen Brielle was in the hospital for surgery, but she shared it was not cosmetic surgery.

Brielle revealed that she had double jaw surgery to correct an overbite and issue with her TMJ. She shared her previous struggles in the caption, writing, in part, “i had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate. that lisp some of y’all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well. i was so scared…”

Luckily, everything went well, and Brielle has enjoyed her new, regular bite.