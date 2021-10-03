Brielle Biermann claps back after claiming Real Housewives of Atlanta should end

Brielle Biermann defends mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Pic credit: Bravo

Brielle Biermann got some heat from recent comments she made regarding her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s stint and the Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, Brielle is standing her ground and had no problem clapping back at the commenters who disagreed with her argument.

RHOA has been in the news lately as viewers are worried about the future of the franchise. Cynthia Bailey recently announced her departure and a day later fan-favorite Porsha Williams also announced her exit.

After the news broke Brielle expressed her views and some people didn’t like what she had to say.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle talks RHOA

After news broke that Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams are exiting the show, viewers had a lot to say about their departure. And Brielle Biermann was among the group of people who are not hopeful about the future of RHOA.

She took to Twitter to express her views and that started a war of words between her and some viewers.

Brielle noted that without NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and her mom Kim Zolciak, “what’s the point RHOA?”

Pic credit:@BrielleZolciak/Twitter

Some people were not pleased that the 24-year-old include her mom in the equation, but Brielle had a few words for the haters who refused to give Kim her dues for her contribution to the show.

“Everyone so hot and bothered about me adding Kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one-liners for years. pleaaaase. Give credit where credits due everyone knows Kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. sour apple bitter b**hes,” wrote Brielle.

Pic credit:@BrielleZolciak/Twitter

Is Brielle Biermann right about RHOA?

The news of Cynthia and Porsha’s departure has many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans unenthused about Season 14 and now people are calling for the OGs to return.

Sadly NeNe Leakes left on bad terms with Andy Cohen and Bravo so it’s highly unlikely that she will make a return–at least not anytime soon. Although she would have an interesting storyline right now following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes.

It seems Gregg’s passing has brought NeNe’s ruptured friendship with Cynthia Bailey back on good footing, so it would be great to see the former friends back together again, but sadly that’s not going to happen.

As for Phaedra Parks, viewers have been calling to her to return ever since she got fired for starting a nasty rumor about Kandi Burruss. And as for Kim, her abrupt departure halfway through Season 5 did not sit well with her castmates so it’s doubtful she will return full time.

At the moment things are not looking great for RHOA but maybe the producers have a plan to bring the franchise back to its former glory. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.