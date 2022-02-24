Brielle Biermann shows off her assets in a striped bikini from mom Kim Zolciak’s Salty K line

Brielle Biermann shows off her curves in a swimsuit from her mom’s line. Pic credit: Bravo

Don’t Be Tardy may be over, but Brielle Biermann is just getting started.

Followers watched Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter grow up on Bravo. Kim debuted on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and then moved to her own spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy.

Brielle Biermann isn’t afraid to show off her body, and she did just that while modeling a swimsuit from Kim’s Salty K swimwear line.

Brielle Biermann leave little to the imagination in new bikini

On Instagram, Brielle Biermann showed off her backside in a thong bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Salty K line.

The Don’t Be Tardy star wrote, “can’t wait to be back in the islands 🌴 🌊 new salty k swimsuit coming soon 👀”

It’s clear Brielle had a good time while showing off the bikini, as she showed off her backside in more than one shot.

What is Brielle Biermann up to these days since Don’t Be Tardy is over?

A quick look through Brielle Biermann’s Instagram will show that she is still living her best life. There are several bikini photos from various trips, ads for products, and photos from various events she has attended, including the Super Bowl.

Brielle Biermann has grown up a lot since she debuted on reality TV, and it looks like she has found her complete confidence. Last summer, she underwent jaw surgery, and Brielle corrected her overbite and insisted it was not for aesthetic purposes but for quality of life. The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed she sucked her thumb until she was nine, which caused many issues.

There’s also been a lot of talk about Brielle Biermann’s changing looks. Has she had plastic surgery or hasn’t she?

She has admitted to lip fillers all along. There’s no doubt her lips have been altered, and Brielle has never denied that is the case. There has also been some debate about whether Brielle’s booty was real or if it had been enhanced. She has denied having any work done on her behind, revealing it is all-natural and due to spending hours in the gym.

Brielle Biermann has the body to rock all of the bikinis that fill her Instagram feed. The latest one in the Salty K bikini is clearly one of the hottest the Don’t Be Tardy star has shared in a while.