Kim Zolciak is making her reality TV return on Surreal Life

Kim Zolciak is ready for her big reality TV return.

Despite some The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans hoping she would return to the Bravo hit and let the audience in on her marriage woes, she won’t get her peach back.

In fact, she’s not coming back to Bravo at all — or at least not yet.

This is a bummer because, with all the drama in her life lately, she’s about to make some seriously good TV.

But Kim will be getting a much-needed reality TV paycheck pretty soon.

That’s because she’s been added to the cast of The Surreal Life on MTV, and she will have some pretty interesting company as the cameras roll.

Kim Zolciak cast on The Surreal Life

Let’s hope Kim Zolciak isn’t tardy for this party because we cannot wait to see her on reality TV again.

On Wednesday, TMZ revealed that the former RHOA star is heading to a new network to film the remake of an old but great series that has moved over to MTV for an upcoming season.

Hopefully, while she’s there, Kim can address some of the marital and money problems she’s been having as she’s now facing (for the second time) the fact that Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce, and he says he’s not taking it back this time.

Kim, for her part, has said she plans to remain married and in her home, which is facing foreclosure as the bills keep piling up.

The Surreal Life cast is…surreal

While it hasn’t been made official yet, TMZ’s source claims that several interesting people have been cast for the upcoming season of The Surreal Life.

Those mentioned include Macy Gray, Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks, and American figure skater Johnny Weir.

They also claimed that Jose and Jessica Canseco’s model daughter, Josie Canseco, will be there, along with OT Genasis and Ally Brooke.

It was reported that Kim already flew to Colombia, where the series will begin filming this month.

This will be Season 8 of the series, which actually started in the early 2000s on VH1 before being brought back last year with a move to MTV.

The most recent cast to grace our screens included Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels, and Frankie Muniz. August Alsina made headlines during his time on The Surreal Life when he seemingly came out on the Season 7 finale.

The Surreal Life is currently on hiatus.