Kim Menzies is still single but has no contact with Sojaboy

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies is single and sort of, ready to mingle–just not with her ex-fiance Usman “Sojaboy” Umar who, by the way, is also single again.

However, Kim had no idea about Sojaboy’s split from his latest fling Kiera because she even expressed best wishes to the couple in a recent post.

The 52-year-old confirmed that she is not in contact with Sojaboy, but it’s obvious that she’s seen his new romance all over social media.

The two have been posting coupledom photos on their respective Instagram pages over the past few weeks during a whirlwind trip to London.

Meanwhile, Kim’s revelation about not being in contact with her ex comes as a surprise since, a few months ago, she told a different story.

Monsters and Critics reported in March that Kim and Sojaboy were still in touch after she revealed, “We talk or text quite often.”

Clearly, a lot has transpired since then, because they’ve since cut off all contact with each other.

Kim Menzies speaks on Sojaboy’s new romance and reveals that she’s still single

The TLC personality recently chatted with her Instagram followers during a Q&A, and not surprisingly, she got some questions about her ex.

One curious commenter asked if the former couple still speak, and Kim responded, “We do not talk now but I wish amazing things for him.”

Kim was also asked to share her thoughts on Sojaboy’s latest romance and she replied, “Not my business. We broke up a year ago.”

As for Kim’s business, she confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s currently single, but not exactly scouring the globe for a new man.

“I’m not looking but open to whatever comes to me,” she said.

What Kim doesn’t know, or at least she didn’t know at the time of her Instagram Q&A, is that Sojaboy is also single again.

Monsters and Critics shared only days ago that his hot and heavy romance with Kiera is now over!

90 Day Fiance star Sojaboy is single again after a short-lived romance

After all that hoopla with Sojaboy and Kiera on social media, the romance was short-lived, and the 90 Day Fiance star is single again.

Kiera recently shared the news about their split and revealed that she broke up with the Nigerian rapper.

Meanwhile, lock up your grandmas because Sojaboy is on the loose and likely looking to snag another older woman for another season on TLC.

Keep in mind though, that Kiera and Sojaboy could reconcile since he still hasn’t gone public about the split.

The biggest sign of a possible reconciliation, however, is that Kiera hasn’t deleted their photos from her Instagram page, and neither has he.

