Kim Kardashian’s critics think she ‘hates being a mom’

Those who follow (and judge) Kim Kardashian feel she secretly wishes she wasn’t a mom after her recent comments on The Kardashians.

While Kim has many jobs, one of her most significant ones is being a mom to her kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During their eight-year marriage, the couple welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Since finalizing her divorce from Kanye in 2022, Kim has had to adjust to being a single mom of four. Although she has help from a dedicated staff of caretakers, including nannies, a cleaning service, and food prep providers, being a parent is challenging for most people.

On The Kardashians, Kim seemingly vents her frustrations to her family. In Season 4, she and Kourtney Kardashian feuded for what felt like an eternity.

Season 5 showed the SKKN BY KIM CEO in another sister beef with Khloe Kardashian over their parenting styles. After seeing Kim and Khloe’s recent blowup, fans think Kim is really upset about not being in her “mom era” as much as her sisters.

Kim Kardashian complains about Khloe Kardashian being too involved with her kids

The title for Season 5, Episode 6 of The Kardashians, Stick up your a**, came from Kim’s remark about Khloe. In a confessional from the episode, the SKIMS founder said Khloe had been a bit uptight with her kids and needed to live a little instead of being home with them 24/7. During their conversation, she even compared Khloe to Brendan Fraser in his Oscar-winning role in The Whale.

“You don’t realize that you sometimes have a stick up you a**,” Kim told Khloe on the show.

Khloe was immediately offended and felt Kim was mom-shaming her for keeping her family on a strict schedule. Once the episode aired on Thursday, June 27, fans felt Kim was more jealous of Khloe than concerned.

The Kardashians viewers felt Kim was rude to Khloe because she ‘hates being a mom’

Kim’s comments about Khloe didn’t sit well with those who watched the scene.

While Khloe’s role as the favorite Kar-Jenner has changed over the years, even her harshest critics felt Kim was wrong and expressed as much on X (formerly Twitter).

They further stated that Kim, unlike Khloe, “hates being a mom.”

“Kim secretly hates being a mom, so now she mad everybody else in they mom era,” the user wrote.

Another commenter felt Kim was “gaslighting” Khloe into thinking she was in the wrong for seemingly thinking Kim couldn’t care for her kids properly. During their fight, Kim said she felt mom-shamed by Khloe after the Good American founder volunteered to do her daughter Chicago’s hair.

Despite how fans think Kim feels about motherhood, she’s had plenty of moments where she celebrated being a mom to her little ones. But as the legal eagle knows, the court of public opinion always tries to be correct.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.