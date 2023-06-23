Kim Kardashian teases she has new crush after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian confessed there was someone she was crushing on after her split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

The two celebs entered a relationship as Kim had started her divorce from Kanye West after their six-year marriage.

Davidson became a frequent target for West on social media and in hip-hop lyrics, as the rapper called him out, mocked him, and even hinted at potential violence against him in a song and its music video.

While the SNL alum rolled with the various jabs at him, Kim and Davidson dated for nine months before ending things amicably in 2022. That led to a single Kim appearing on episodes of The Kardashians Season 3.

The reality TV star also recently popped up on an episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom, with the friends enjoying ice cream before playing a game of Truth or Shot.

That led to Kim answering intriguing questions such as her “Mile High Club” status and revealing she had a celebrity crush.

During Kim’s appearance on the YouTube show, filmed in August 2022, Hailey also asked Kim to name her “celebrity crush” or take another shot of her sister Kendal’s 818 Tequila.

“I almost want to take a drink because I kind of want it to come true,” Kim said, blushing while talking about it.

Kim also mentioned that the celeb didn’t know of her interest and said “No,” when Hailey suggested this could be Kim’s opportunity to “shoot her shot.”

“I’m more into privacy these days,” Kim said as she downed a shot of tequila.

“So, she has a crush she just doesn’t want to say,” Bieber replied to Kim, telling her, “That’s cute for you.”

Kim has previously been in relationships with NFL players Miles Austin and Reggie Bush, in a four-year marriage to music producer Damon Thomas, and a marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries that lasted 72 days before she filed for divorce.

She married hip-hop star Kanye West in 2014, and after plenty of difficult moments later in their marriage, they were officially divorced in 2022. The couple shares four children: Chicago, Psalm, Saint, and North West.

Kim teased she was talking to someone during The Kardashians

Kim’s single status was an early topic of conversation in Season 3 of The Kardashians. That included a discussion between her and her mom, Kris Jenner, as Kim seemingly indicated she’d be fine being alone for a while.

There was also a confessional scene as Kim talked about the ideal person to date her at this stage of her life.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who’s ever gonna wanna date me?” Kim said, adding, “I have four kids, I’m in my 40s … like, who’s gonna wanna deal with the ‘drams?’ But my person is gonna be like, ‘F*** all that. It’s gonna be hard, but we’re together, and we’re gonna do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

She described more of her requirements for a significant other in a scene featuring several friends, who giggled as Kim gave a lengthy list of requirements.

A tease arrived in another Season 3 episode that Kim was communicating with a man she, producers, and others referred to by the fake name “Fred.”

The identity of that individual was never revealed, creating plenty of mystery about whom she might be talking to. A Cosmopolitan report listed some clues about Fred, including that he knew Kim’s friends, met her standards, was “low key,” and dined at the same NYC restaurant with Kim that she went with Davidson.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Kim K and Tom Brady dating rumors. However, there’s been no confirmation that the reality TV star and NFL legend are anything beyond friends, meaning the mystery remains about Fred and Kim’s celebrity crush!

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.