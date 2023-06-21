Kim Kardashian shares why she had to remove one of North West’s TikTok videos

Kim Kardashian says her ex-husband Kanye West may have been right regarding their daughter’s use of social media, at least in one “instance.”

The SKIMS founder recently talked about removing one of 10-year-old North West’s videos from the popular video clip platform TikTok due to the content it involved.

Kim, who appears on the cover of TIME and in an interview with the publication, spoke about deleting a video featuring a hip-hop song with explicit lyrics.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’ I saw on the internet [people saying], ‘Kanye [West] was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance,” Kim told the magazine.

While Kim nearly admitted Kanye was right, she was quick to defend her daughter’s continued use of TikTok.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” Kim told TIME.

Which North West video did Kim remove from TikTok?

In March, North West did a dress-up video as one of her favorite recording artists, Ice Spice, a 23-year-old rapper from New York City.

She then recorded a video in which she lip-synched to Ice Spice’s song Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2 featuring PinkPantheress.

As one might expect, that North West TikTok video received plenty of reactions from critics, calling out the age-appropriateness of the lyrics for someone her age.

That also put Kim’s parenting under the spotlight since she allowed her and Kanye’s daughter to use TikTok to create the videos.

Interestingly, one of the videos posted on Kim and North’s collaborative TikTok account featured the Ice Spice and PinkPantheress song as the clip’s background music.

Kanye West previously blasted Kim over North using TikTok

In January 2022, Kanye and Kim were still amidst a bitter divorce, yet still co-parenting their four children. The rapper and producer made headlines as he continued to call out various individuals, including his wife, Kim.

During a podcast appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye ranted about trying to see his children at Kim’s home, but security stopped him because Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was inside.

“And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” West said.

“And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative,” he said about North’s use of the platform.

In a since-deleted social media post, Kanye also asked what to do about his “daughter being put on TikTok” again his will since it was his “first divorce” he was dealing with.

As Monsters and Critics reported in February 2022, Kim posted a statement about Kanye’s “constant attacks” aimed at her on social media and in interviews, calling them “more hurtful than any TikTok North might make.”

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.