Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, enjoyed her 10th birthday on Thursday as Kim made sure to make the occasion extra exquisite.

Her special celebration included a shopping spree at a Dior pop-up and a fancy pajama party with friends featuring makeup lessons and other goodies.

There were also a few extra special messages from her mom and grandmother to show their love for the 10-year-old Kardashian.

North was Kim’s first child of four with now ex-husband Kanye West, born on June 15, 2021.

She has three siblings, who Kim and Kanye also share — Psalm, Saint, and Chicago.

It’s unknown what gift Kanye may have given his daughter for her 10th birthday or if he has a special celebration planned of his own as he recently celebrated his birthday too.

North West enjoyed a Dior shopping spree for her birthday

As one of North’s birthday gifts, Kim took her daughter to Dior’s “Dioriviera” pop-up at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a special shopping spree.

A video showed up on the @kimandnorth TikTok page with footage of the trip set to the song Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

Early shots in the clip showed a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool surrounded by pink lounge chairs with pink umbrellas.

Inside the pop-up, the footage quickly showed some of the extravagant selections available from Dior, including gold bracelets, exquisite earrings, fancy handbags, and even a set of Dior ping pong paddles with a pink color scheme and artistic design.

In one part of the video, Kim and North showed their matching J’Adior friendship bracelets featuring the embroidered Dior logo and “Beverly Hills.” Per Page Six, these cost $420.

According to the outlet, North also picked up an $830 pearl choker with “CD” in the middle in gold.

North and her friends had an extravagant pajama party and ‘beauty brunch’

North’s birthday celebration didn’t just include a Dior shopping trip. She also celebrated with friends, as Kim threw a pajama party and “beauty brunch.”

In another Tik Tok video, footage revealed the setup, which included pink tent beds, glitter lights, Hello Kitty pillows, and black duffle bags customized with “North + EVA” on them.

Along with those bags, guests received pink pajamas and black hoodies featuring “North + EVA” provided by Los Angeles-based shoe store Visions Studio.

The party also included makeup lessons courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare at the hotel. Per Page Six, North’s cousin Penelope Disick and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell were among those who attended the birthday bash.

It’s unclear if North’s siblings were there for the celebration, although her younger brother, Psalm, 4, showed up briefly in one of the TikTok videos.

Another clip features Kim and the guests singing Happy Birthday to North as part of the special occasion.

Kim and Kris shared sweet messages for North’s 10th birthday

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kim shared a carousel featuring selfies of her and North as they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the various Kardashians and Jenners attending Lakers playoff games, including Kris and Kim, who went to show support for Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

However, this IG post was all about Kim celebrating North as she shared sweet sentiments about her firstborn.

“My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever,” Kim wrote in the caption for her daughter.

Proud grandmother Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share a carousel of multiple photos of North. In the first image, they’re all dressed in fancy clothes and wearing black shades.

Additional shots have North in different attire or costumes, including one of her wearing baggy Tommy Hilfiger pants and another with her in an all-blue outfit featuring a blue wig, shades, boa, and a pair of blue and white sneakers.

A throwback photo shows a much younger North with her grandmother and Scott Disick visible in the background.

“You are one of the most precious gifts to our family and I love you so so much!! You have such a big heart and are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and friend to everyone!! Your creativity and talent amazes me every day. You are so smart and love to dance and sing and write and create and your love for fashion is so much fun to watch!” Kris wrote in part of her message.

Jenner also praised North as a “spectacular young artist” and thanked “Northie” for lighting up each room she’s in and showing everyone so much love.

“Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world and I can’t wait to watch you grow up. What a blessing you are. I thank God every day for choosing me and the joy of being your grandma. You are AMAZING my girl and I love you soooooo much 💜,” Jenner wrote.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if Kanye will have a separate birthday celebration with North or already seKim’sr a gift. Per Delish, Kim’s ex-husband celebrated his 46th birthday with friends, including Chloe Bailey, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freddie Gibbs, on June 10, and his party included sushi served on women’s bodies.

The Kardashians episodes air Thursdays on Hulu.