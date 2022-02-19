Kim Kardashian shares sweet pic of Chicago and Psalm amid divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shares an adorable pic of Chi and Psalm. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kim Kardashian may have a lot going on these days, but she’s still keeping her family first.

Even in the midst of a very public separation, she still finds time to share sweet moments between her kids with the world.

She recently posted a picture of her youngest two children embracing one another, and the internet could barely handle the cuteness.

Chicago and Psalm Kardashian pose together

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture on social media that captured a sweet moment between siblings.

4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm are seen hugging one another while hanging out together outside. Chi is giving her brother a kiss on the forehead as they pose for the camera.

Chicago is wearing a pink and white Barbie outfit with matching pink boots, while Psalm is dressed in a plaid shirt and sneakers.

Kim kept her caption for the picture short, simply writing, “Chi & Psalm.” Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments section with compliments, and pointed out how similar the kids look to their relatives.

A fan comments that Psalm looks like Kanye’s late mother, Donda. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian comments on her sister’s post of her niece and nephew. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye’s divorce drama

Recently, Kim has been in the media more than ever as the details of her pending divorce to rapper Kanye West continue to play out.

Last year, Kim filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Since then, they have separated, dated other people, and are attempting to co-parent their four children.

Kanye has been active online with tons of posts criticizing Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, claiming he is not able to see his children as much as he’d like, and even pleading to have his family back together.

He made a grand gesture for Valentine’s Day by sending Kim a truck full of roses. Kim did not publicly address this stunt. Instead, she took the time to celebrate Valentine’s Day by posting a picture of herself in a tiny black bikini.

Kanye has received both criticism and support for his posts over the past several weeks, specifically ones focusing on his kids. He made claims that he does not support some of Kim’s parenting decisions, such as letting their daughter, North, use TikTok.

In recent months, he also made claims that he was not told the details of his kids’ birthday parties, and wasn’t allowed to see them on the agreed upon dates.

Kim has been quiet about these allegations and has not clapped back at Kanye, as some fans may expect. She has, however, asked Kanye to keep their conversations and family matters private as they go through this divorce.

Kanye has stated he sees the error of his ways in his social media posts, and has since been quiet on the matter. His focus is now on his new music and business ventures.

Kim, a businesswoman in her own right, seems to be focused on expanding her brand and protecting her family.