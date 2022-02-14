Kim Kardashian poses in teeny black bikini amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian looks hot in a teeny black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian isn’t acknowledging Kanye West’s grand Valentine’s Day gesture.

She is too busy showing off her killer body in a teeny black bikini while holding a black SKIMS heart above her head.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photo along with another shot of her in an equally tiny pink bikini while she held a black heart balloon.

Kim Kardashian sizzles in teeny black bikini

The reality TV star and business mogul shared a few photos in honor of Valentine’s Day. Kim Kardashian put all of her assets on display when she shared two hot photos for a holiday dedicated to love.

She simply captioned the photos, “💕 Happy Valentine’s Day 💕”



She chose not to celebrate her relationship with Pete Davidson but instead, show off her perfectly toned body. Kim is a huge sex symbol, and she knows how to work what she has, especially when it comes to wearing teeny bikinis.

Despite not giving Pete a shoutout, the two seem to be going strong. Kim has been primarily private about her relationship with the SNL star, trying hard not to blast it across all of social media. There have been vacation photos and paparazzi photos, but mostly, she keeps to herself.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last year. She hasn’t said much about their marriage publicly unless it was warranted.

Kanye appears to have no qualms about airing his dirty laundry all over social media. His rants have been on and off since the couple’s divorce filing, with a few even before Kim got to the point of filing.

Most recently, Kanye made a huge Valentine’s Day gesture of sending Kim a truckload of roses. He shared photos on social media, revealing his “vision is krystal klear,” the message written across the truck. This came after a weekend of rants and hot on the heels of confirmation that Kanye and Julia Fox are no longer together.

He has been going hard on Kim and Pete Davidson over the last several weeks. He called out his estranged wife for allowing their daughter, North, to use TikTok. Kanye then rapped about Pete and allegedly told people the SNL star has AIDS, which is completely unfounded. It’s been a lot, despite Pete Davidson not hitting back and it seems that he is back on the reconciliation train, literally begging Kim for another chance.

It appears Kim Kardashian isn’t worried about Kanye West. She is out here showing off her killer body on Valentine’s Day.