Kim Kardashian says North West doesn’t know about Kanye West drama

When it comes to Kanye West’s rants about Kim Kardashian, her family, and others, the SKIMS founder says she’s making sure her kids aren’t exposed to it in the house.

The premiere episode of The Kardashians featured Kim having an emotional conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, about Kanye West’s drama taking a toll on her and shielding the kids from it.

That included Kim revealing that Kanye started a rumor about an affair with Drake and bringing up the explicit video Kim and Ray J filmed together years before Kanye married Kim.

In the second episode of the new season, Kim and her mom continued discussing the stress and turmoil that Kanye was causing during and after the divorce.

In a revealing tidbit, Kim shared that TV is actually blocked from their use in the home, and only one streaming platform is allowed: Apple TV.

She even informed her mom that North West, one of four kids she shares with Kanye, has no idea about any of the drama involving her father.

During Episode 2 of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim and her mother talked about Kim’s ex-husband Kanye continuing to stir things up with interviews and social media posts. She said she spent “hours” of her day working as a “clean-up crew” trying to smooth things over with others after Kanye’s rants, but it was exhausting, and she “just didn’t have the energy” for it.

Kim also said that despite the rants and drama, she mainly stayed silent and didn’t fire back at her ex-husband’s hurtful comments or accusations.

In an emotional confessional interview, Kim also broke down over never fully addressing what her ex-husband said about her and others. She also brought up the importance of handling things a certain way to protect her kids from it all.

“It’s just, like, I still feel the need to, like, not talk about it and protect it for my kids, and I always will feel that way. But like, God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy,” she said, wiping away tears.

While on the couch chatting with Kim about the situation, Jenner brought up “trying to explain this to a nine-year-old, North,” who she was “sure is hearing something.”

“She actually doesn’t know,” Kim revealed, adding, “That’s what’s crazy. It’s like when stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV.”

Kim explained she couldn’t risk “an Access Hollywood” or something else on the news about Kanye related to her and the family.

Kim said she went into “crisis mode” often as she was “accused for so many things and blamed for so many things” by her ex-husband or others. She called it “hurtful” but said she can still control her reaction, which transfers to what her children might eventually see.

Kim believes ‘one day’ her kids will appreciate how she dealt with the drama

The opening conversation concluded with Kim delivering a positive and uplifting message in a confessional interview, followed by sharing a hug with her mom after their chat.

“I really do believe in my soul that, one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try my hardest to keep it together at all times,” Kim shared.

Much of the drama that came Kim’s way involved Kanye’s jabs at her and their co-parenting, as well as his rants against Pete Davidson, whom Kim dated for less than a year during the finalization of her divorce and once it ended.

In addition to their daughter North, Kanye and Kim share three other children: Psalm, Saint, and Chicago, all of whom are younger than North.

Kanye frequently posted his rants on social media, including Instagram, and has appeared in TMZ and podcast interview videos where he brought up Kim, their kids, or other drama.

Several times, Kanye commented about Kim allowing North to use TikTok and create videos at a young age. In other rants, he vented frustrations over being unable to see his kids at a birthday party or for different events.

As of this writing, things have seemed to calm down with the drama as Kanye married a new woman, Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, and he’s been much less active on Instagram. The Kardashians episodes were filmed a little while ago, so things may have settled down for Kim and her family, but it’s clear the drama took quite a toll on the SKIMS founder.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.