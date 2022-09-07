Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over her constant use of private jets

Kim Kardashian West responds to critics of her private jet use and the impact it has on the planet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comXavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is finally responding to critics who have called out her private jet use.

Kim appeared on the cover of Interview magazine with a butt-baring patriotic photo in front of an American flag.

An interview that accompanied the cover delved into accusations of Kim’s wasteful nature.

Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner have received criticism for their wasteful private jet use, including 17-minute flights.

Kim has also been called out for excessive water use with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, as California suffers historic droughts.

Kim addressed the accusations against her for the first time in the interview.

She revealed that while she believes in climate change and understands the importance of saving the planet, she adopted a realistic attitude.

Kim Kardashian addresses wasteful habits

Kim told Interview magazine, “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help.”

She continued, “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Kim concluded, “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

Apparently, limiting water and private jet use is not within the realm of what works for Kim’s life.

Kim Kardashian is halfway through law school

In other Kim K news, the reality star is seeing success with her blossoming law career.

Kim recently beat Hillary Clinton, who went to Yale University, in a law trivia game moderated by Chelsea Clinton. Kim also passed the baby bar exam in December after failing three times.

Kim revealed, “I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

The daughter of late attorney Robert Kardashian offered advice for others who want to make a difference.

She shared, “Never stop speaking your truth, and never stop fighting for what you believe in. I think it’s so important to use your voice and speak out, and I do think that it’s effective.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.