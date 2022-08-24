Kim Kardashian shows big brains in Hillary Clinton trivia defeat

Kim Kardashian engages in a trivia battle with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and she wins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia/Landmark-Media

Kim Kardashian is beautiful and business savvy, but the 41-year-old has brains, too, and she showed her depth in a recent defeat of a famous lawyer.

Kim demonstrated her legal knowledge in a battle of the brains with former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

The trivia was for a new series appearing on Apple TV+ next month.

Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, have a new documentary series, Gutsy, out on Apple TV+ on September 9. The two interview notable people in today’s society, including Kim K.

People obtained a preview of an episode that features a trivia battle with Kim against Hillary, moderated by Chelsea.

Hillary suggests, “I think Kim has an unfair advantage.”

Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton at legal trivia

Kim and Hillary battled it out with legal questions involving deadly force, extortion, and self-defense.

Kim didn’t just win by the skin of her teeth, either. She got an impressive 11 questions against Hillary’s four answers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Hillary worked as an attorney before becoming a politician and received a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, Kim has studied more recently, as she took the baby bar exam.

But Kim’s attorney journey has not been easy.

Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer

Kim tried the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the baby bar, multiple times before she finally passed last December. Kim’s feat was featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians Season 1.

She was grabbing a bite to eat at Red Lobster with members of her PR team when she got the call. Per Page Six, Kim recounted during the episode, “I go in the car because if I’m upset, I don’t want to have everyone stare.”

Kim failed the exam three times, so she was likely preparing for the worst.

Kim continued, “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.”

Kim also shared the news on her Instagram page in December.

Kim’s caption read, in part, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.