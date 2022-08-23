Kim Kardashian in skintight SKIMS promotes her Beats by Dre collab. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is promoting her latest business venture with some help from her famous curves. The reality TV star invited fans to purchase her collaboration with Beats by Dre.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story while she rocked soft glam makeup and long blonde hair. She lifted her arms to reveal SKIMS shapewear in a neutral brown color.

The newly single mother-of-four has thrown herself into distractions amid her breakup from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson.

Luckily for Kim, the breakup happened close to Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, which distracted Kim from her split. After attending a yacht party and taking shots with the birthday girl, Kim kept the leisure going as she flew to Idaho for some watersports.

Now, it’s back to business for Kim, who is peddling SKKN, SKIMS, and her Beats collaboration.

Kim grabbed her hair above her head to reveal one of her three Beats earpieces in a color that matched her shapewear.

Kim Kardashian invites fans to buy her Beats

Kim also showed her newly slimmed down figure.

She initially lost weight for the 2022 Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress but kept the weight off as she entered her latest fashion era. The constantly evolving reality television star knows the public’s attention span is short, so she has to switch it up often.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s latest post invited fans to check out online retail juggernaut Amazon to find her Beats collection.

Kim Kardashian announces Beats x Kim

Kim Kardashian found the perfect way to promote two products at once as she wore SKIMS for her latest deal with Beats by Dre.

Two weeks ago, Kim announced her new Beats by Dre line.

She used social media to make the announcement with a set of new photos for fans.

Her caption read, “beats x kim- I’m so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me! Can’t wait for you to try them out on 8/16.”

Kim revealed that fans could pick from three neutral colors.

Although the neutral styling originally came from ex Kanye West, who uses the hues in his Yeezy designs, Kim then implemented the aesthetic into her own branding.

With Kim’s latest IG Story, the audio equipment seems popular since fans have to use online retailers to find the earbuds.

