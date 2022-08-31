Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic weight loss in bodycon dress

Kim Kardashian is sizzling in a Balenciaga bodycon dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian is turning heads as she shows off her curves following her dramatic weight loss this year.

The 41-year-old socialite came under fire initially for announcing her dramatic 16-pound loss to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, but later said she made permanent lifestyle changes that have resulted in additional weight loss.

It’s not unlike the reality star to show off her figure, as it’s part of what got her so famous, and this year has been no different.

Kim has been showing off a lot of different styles as she works to find her own fashion sense after her split from Kanye West, who was basically her own personal stylist when it came to her outfits.

However, Kim is working to take back her own self through her fashion and still loves to wear the designer label Balenciaga.

Kim’s latest Balenciaga look included a pink and purple camo bodycon dress that showed off her figure as she posed for a variety of photos.

Kim Kardashian sizzles in tight minidress

Kim shared a few photos with her 329 million followers, gaining more than 370 thousand likes within the hour.

Per her usual posting style lately, Kim opened with a blurry mirror selfie, complete with the flash from her phone’s camera.

Her hair was tied back in a messy style with a few strands framing her face, her dark roots peeking out under the blonde locks.

As fans swipe through the post, they see a somewhat close-up shot of Kim in the dress. She stands in a dark room and the only light looks to be from the camera flash or a possible ring light as she poses and lets her stylist finish.

Next, she’s seen walking by her prized Maybach, showing her hair tied up and revealing the simple clear heels that are finishing the outfit off.

She included additional photos of herself in the dressing room once again and another as she appears to be getting out of the car.

Her prized Maybach has been in the background for additional photos recently as well as she continues to show off her fashion and figure.

Kim Kardashian reveals toned abs in silver latex swimsuit

Last week, Kim shared a few photos of herself as she posed in a silver latex swimsuit, strappy heels, and metallic sunglasses.

The futuristic look was backed by her Maybach, which she used as a prop in the picture.

Kim was photographed leaning back against the luxury vehicle as well as sitting inside her prized car.

She ended the post with some more grainy shots and zoomed-in snaps.

Now fans wait as Kim promotes her new business items for SKKN and SKIMS as well as the new season of The Kardashians, which will come out later this fall.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.