Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Kim’s face nearly unrecognizable in new share

Is Kim Kardashian the latest Kar-Jenner sister to get a new face?

Her latest Instagram share has some thinking that the socialite may have had some work done.

However, Kim’s new look isn’t receiving bad reviews. In fact, it’s getting quite the opposite.

Many viewers who looked at her latest photos believe that Kim is showing a lot of similarities to her little sister Kylie Jenner, and we have to agree.

Her 1.6 million likes on Instagram seem to point toward more favoring the look, as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, we may not get an answer, as she wrote in the caption, “Manifest your dreams and mind your business.”

Kim Kardashian’s fans compare her new look to Kylie Jenner

Fans were quick to comment on Kim’s appearance, noting just how much she looks like Kylie and her former self from the early 2000s.

The top comment read, “Why is this giving a dash of Kylie,” while another user wrote, “It’s giving early 2000’s Kim & a mix of Kylie.”

Another user echoed the sentiment that this looks like a younger Kim, writing, “It’s giving Kim 2007.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Others thought that Kim looked like another family member — even better, considering they’re finding a resemblance between mother and daughter.

Kim Kardashian compared to daughter Chicago West

Other top comments wrote that Kim looked like her daughter Chicago with her new look, and we definitely see the resemblance between her and her daughter.

Still, others echoed the sentiment that she looked like Kylie, with one user writing, “I thought this was Kylie.”

However, two saw Chicago in Kim’s face, with one writing, “Gorgeous! Chicago’s whole face,” and another writing, “It’s giving Chicago!!”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Whether you think she looks like Chicago or Kylie, one thing is certain: Fans are loving this new look on Kim.

Kim Kardashian’s new look receives high praise

Kim brought back the swoop bang and the incredible contour for these photos, and it was the right move for the reality star.

One user simply commented, “Slim Kardashian,” with a fire emoji, highlighting the star’s weight loss, while another wrote, “Idk, but I really love this look on her.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

While some still compared Kim to Kylie, others commented emojis showing how much they loved the new look and even called Kim “beautiful.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

While this isn’t the first time fans have seen a glimpse of Kim’s new look, this is one of the first up close and personal shots we’ve seen.

How do you feel about Kim Kardashian’s new look? Personally, we love it.

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.