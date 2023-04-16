Kim Kardashian accused of ‘absurd’ Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian got called out for what appeared to be a Photoshop fail with a recent bikini snap.

The 42-year-old posed in a Skims bikini in her home, and fans couldn’t help but notice what they believed to be an error in editing.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Kardashian and her famous family have been accused of photoshopping images and faced criticism for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

In the latest snap, which is a mirror selfie, observers claimed that her fingers and thighs looked distorted.

She shared the photo with her 353 million Instagram followers to promote her shapewear and clothing brand.

In the caption, she wrote, “I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA.”

While some of the comments accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of getting cosmetic surgery, many were Photoshop callouts.

“I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped,” a commenter wrote on the Instagram post.

Another observer claimed that Kardashian went overboard with the editing.

“The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s.”

Kim Kardashian gets accused of editing her selfie. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

A commenter struggled to see one of her fingers, writing, “Wait where’s the middle finger?”

Kim Kardashian is reportedly open to dating again

Kardashian, who split from Pete Davidson in August last year, is reportedly open to dating again. The former couple met during her debut on SNL and began dating in November 2021.

“Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, continuing: “She is feeling good and confident and is in a great place.”

Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022 after filing back in February of the previous year.

West has since moved on and informally married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori earlier this year.

Davidson, the former SNL comedian, has been linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders since his split from Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian said she has a ‘fantasy’ for her fourth marriage

Following her split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian opened up about her three marriages during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast.

“I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one],” she said, referring to her marriage to West, continuing:

“The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place, and that’s where I should have been.”

Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas at age 19 from 2000 to 2004. She married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 before ending the relationship in less than three months, although the divorce was finalized in 2013.

She was married to West from 2014 to 2021, and the former couple shares four children— North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The Skims founder told Paltrow she has a fantasy that her fourth marriage will work out and said she wants a man like her late father, Robert Kardashian.