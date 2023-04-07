Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line continues to expand.

The reality star, who is also the founder of KKW Beauty, is releasing more products with the shapewear brand that is bound to have fans excited.

For SKIMS’ latest Instagram upload, Kim can be seen modeling a number of items that look incredible on her.

“COMING APRIL 10: NEW SWIM SHOP,” the brand announced.

“New sporty swim collections are coming soon! Join the waitlist for 17 styles and 8 colors about to hit the Swim Shop,” they continued.

With a huge following of 4.9 million, SKIMS’ post racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 330 comments in the span of two hours.

Kim Kardashian poses in a collection of new matching sets

In the first slide, Kim stunned in a baby pink crop top with no sleeves. The top also featured a zip going up the middle, which was left mostly unzipped.

She teamed the ensemble with matching panties while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

Kim styled her long, dark wavy locks down with a middle part and opted for a neutral face of makeup.

The mom-of-four was captured from the thighs up in front of a plain white backdrop. Raising her left hand to the back of her head, Kim gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression while the wind was blowing her hair.

In the following frame, Kim wore a light blue bodysuit that also featured a zip going up the middle. The figure-hugging garment had short sleeves and white detailing.

Resting both arms beside her, Kim stared in front with a strong look.

For the final slide, she posed in another pink two-piece, in a different shade, where both the panties and crop top had a zip going up the middle as well as white detailing.

Kim lifted both her hands to the top of her head and sported a subtle smile.

Within the caption, Jackie Nickerson was credited for the photography.

Kim Kardashian reveals the main goal of SKIMS

In September 2019, Kim founded SKIMS and has gone on a successful journey with the brand ever since.

While talking to Vogue Arabia in 2021, the businesswoman opened up about the company’s main goal.

“Diversity and inclusivity are in our brand DNA,” she said.

“We started Skims with those two elements being front of mind and today they continue to be the driving forces behind ensuring that what we create is for everyone and everybody,” Kim continued.

And if there are a few things she hopes customers feel when wearing her products, it’s comfort and confidence.

Available worldwide, SKIMS’ products include shapewear, swimwear, loungewear, and underwear.