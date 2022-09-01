Kim Kardashian called out for major photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian is accused of another photo editing ruse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is again being called out for photoshopping her images, this time for an ad.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is notorious for photoshopping their images to make themselves look different.

Nothing seems to stop the family from altering their photos as the criticism and backlash seem to roll off their shoulders.

There have been times that some have taken videos to prove that their bodies aren’t edited, but not everyone is convinced.

Khloe Kardashian has attempted to dissuade accusations in the past, but this hasn’t stopped critics from coming after her or her family for altering their images.

This time, a TikTok user claims that Kim edited out the trapezius muscle around her neck, though they aren’t sure why she did.

Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping muscle out

TikTok user Caroline said Kim is “notorious” for taking her trapezius muscle out of her pictures, though Caroline wasn’t sure why. “I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?

In the video, she goes through the process of reversing the effects of Photoshop on the image and showing what the actual picture looks like without editing.

This just adds to the list of Photoshop fails that Kim has gone through as a famed celebrity, but there have been some major scandals in the past.

Even earlier this year, Kim got caught photoshopping the kids in her family, though she says it was to protect their privacy.

Kim Kardashian’s previous photoshop fails in 2022

In April this year, Kim admitted to editing photos of her niece, True, after TikTok users called her out for some discrepancies in the images.

As it turns out, the real images were of Chicago and Stormi rather than Chicago and True, but it was edited because Kylie didn’t care for the photo, and Kim had to keep the shot for her Instagram aesthetic.

Around the same time, Kim was called out for editing the kids. Kim was accused of editing Pete Davidson’s face in some of their recent photos.

At the beginning of the year, fans believed Kris Jenner posted and deleted an unedited photo with her daughter Kim. Some thought that the post was deleted because of the lack of editing.

For now, fans will have to keep trying to spot the edited photos themselves because it doesn’t seem likely that the family will fess up to all of their altered pics.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.