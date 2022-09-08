Kim Kardashian is about to get even richer as co-founder of a private equity firm

Kim Kardashian is diversifying her portfolio with a brand new private equity firm. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comXavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian hopes to show fans that the rich get richer as she announces a private equity firm in her name.

The reality TV star has revealed multiple business ventures in the past week as Season 2 of The Kardashians is close to airing on Hulu.

While Kim has revealed lawyer aspirations, her desire to be involved in the financial sector was not public knowledge.

Kim channeled her inner Steve Jobs for the latest announcement as she got into a tight black turtleneck to show that she meant business.

The mother of four made the announcement on Instagram, where she has 320 million followers.

Kim revealed in the image’s caption that she was making it a family affair with momager Kris Jenner serving as a partner at the new firm.

Kim Kardashian announces private equity firm called SKKY

Kim’s private equity firm is called SKKY, just one letter off from her new skincare line called SKKN. In the Instagram announcement, she posed with her new partner and private equity veteran Jay Sammons. Kim also shared the logo for the new brand and directed fans and followers to the new website for the business venture.

Kim’s caption read, “I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm. For more information, visit SKKY.com and follow us at @skkypartners on social media.”

A private equity firm is a financial group that invests in privately-held businesses and startups rather than publicly traded companies. As such, private equity firms have less liquidity, less regulation, and more risk.

Kim Kardashian does what she can for climate change

Kim Kardashian covered Interview magazine this month with a provocative cover featuring a jockstrap and bleached eyebrows. She also addressed her wasteful habits, which have been the subject of endless criticism from environmental activists.

Kim told the publication, “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help.”

Kim revealed, “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.