Kourtney Kardashian stuns topless for new collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian goes topless for a new collaboration with Boohoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her latest collaboration with Boohoo in a fashionable skin-baring photoshoot.

Kourtney followed in the footsteps of her BFF Megan Fox, who also enjoyed two collaborations with the clothing line.

Boohoo shared a video of Kourtney, who looked chic in a collection from the brand. The collection comes as the eldest Kardashian is now the sustainability ambassador for the clothing line.

Kourtney rocked an elegant updo with a black pinstripe blazer and no shirt underneath.

Other notable looks include the mother of three wearing a Blink 182 crop top and a plastic trench coat with heels.

The caption revealed that the Boohoo and Kourtney collaboration would be released on September 13. The collection is described as futuristic, punk rock, and Barbiecore, just like Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian criticized for fast fashion collaboration

The comments section for the Kourtney collaboration with Boohoo was anything but positive.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As awareness spreads about the dangers of fast fashion, affordable retailers like Boohoo are flooded with criticism for their role in destroying the planet.

One commenter wrote, “unethical fast fashion brand + a kardashian= a more sustainable future?? make that make sense lol. what a joke.”

Pic credit: @boohoo/Instagram

Another critic wrote, “How does this make you sustainable? 😂 please let us know the thought process behind this.”

Another dissatisfied commenter wrote, “Absolutely not! Your brand is never going to be sustainable. Pay your garment workers a living wage!”

Kourtney Kardashian named sustainability ambassador for Boohoo clothing

Kourtney’s collaboration with Boohoo will debut at New York Fashion Week next week.

The latest release comes as The Kardashians star was named the sustainability ambassador for the brand. This collection is the first of two and will include 46 limited-edition pieces.

Kourtney has long preached about sustainability and eco-friendly practices on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

But Kourtney’s participation in the collaboration was reportedly not without concern.

Kourtney revealed, “When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.”

Kourtney continued, “There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.