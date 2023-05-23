Kim Kardashian gets real about parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’

Every parent knows that there are good days, bad days, and every single other possible kind of day in between — even Kim Kardashian.

The reality star shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4.

Having four kids under 10 in the home can be chaotic, to say the least, and Kim knows this experience entirely.

On the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kim revealed that some days are incredibly hard to be a parent.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Kim said of parenting.

However, the reality star was certain to note that while it is the “most challenging” thing to do, parenting is still a very “rewarding” experience in life.

Kim Kardashian opens up on the ‘reward’ of parenting

“It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared,” Kim revealed, and ain’t that the truth.

Not only do parents get the reward of raising beautiful humans, but there’s also the experience of learning about yourself in the process.

Kim noted that while sometimes it’s a struggle, managing your family is rewarding and a reason to be “so proud of yourself.”

Although some may think that Kim Kardashian doesn’t understand the everyday parent, and maybe she doesn’t, she did detail some struggles she’s dealt with and some insight into her “mom life.”

Over the past few years, Kim has had to deal with some temper tantrums from her kids as they grow and develop, along with other world experiences, like navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Kardashian opens up on the difficulty of ‘mom life’

As with any parenting duty, Kim has had her fair share of tantrums come in, and she knows just how it can turn “life completely upside down.”

And it turns out that the socialite might not be so different from the rest of us.

She detailed during COVID-19 quarantine that she had some “insane times,” including “nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you, and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”

However, even these difficult experiences can be rewarding and teach you a lot about yourself — so it sounds like Kim wouldn’t trade these difficult experiences for the world.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.