Kim Kardashian fans think she looks ‘completely unrecognizable’ in selfie with Khloe’s son

Whenever Kim Kardashian shares photos or videos of herself on social media, fans and critics quickly react with various feedback, some of which can be unmerciful.

That was the case with a series of photos Kim recently uploaded as she struck a pose with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s son, Tatum Thompson.

Kim, 42, rocked a black zip-up hoodie, and her dark hair flowed past her shoulders in the latest selfies.

She and Tatum, who Khloe shares with ex, Tristan Thompson, were all smiles in the first image, but then switched things up with funny faces for the second.

In the final photo, Kim laid on her back on a large comfortable piece of furniture, holding Tatum up in the air to have some fun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With her caption, The Kardashians star celebrated Tatum’s first birthday with a sweet message for her nephew.

“My baby Tatum Happy 1st Birthday! OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time. I can’t even tell you how loved you are and how special you are! You are Rob’s twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH ♾️🩶,” Kim wrote with the Instagram post.

The adorable images collected millions of likes and 16,000-plus comments from fans reacting to the birthday announcement or leaving other questions and comments.

Fans and critics reacted to Kim’s appearance in selfies

Kim’s sweet series of selfies with Khloe’s son Tatum drew many reactions from fans and critics. While a lot of commenters may have wondered who the kid was in the photos, others brought up how Kim looked different.

“What happened to Kim’s face???” one commenter wrote.

“OMG you look so different on these pictures!” another said in the comments.

“What’s going on here? I fell asleep and Kim has a brand new face,” one individual said, while another asked, “Kim. Is that you?”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

A Reddit thread called “Kim wishing Tatum Happy Birthday!” also brought in commenters who claimed they didn’t instantly know it was Kim in the photos.

“Woah. She looks different here,” one individual said, with another saying they “Didn’t recognize her for a min.”

Another commenter echoed those sentiments, saying, “Didn’t even recognize her in the first pic. We never see her smile like that!”

Pic credit: @somegirlontheinter/Reddit

Another commenter suggested that Kim looked “Super happy and genuinely smiling but also not like herself.”

Kim had a different look at a soccer game in July

While Tatum is Kim’s nephew, she has four children she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. That includes son Saint, who Kim took to a star-studded soccer game in Miami, Florida, earlier in July.

The game featured international superstar Lionel Messi as he debuted for his new Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami FC, and dazzled fans by helping the team win.

Kim recently shared an IG carousel post from the event. Kim presented their time at the venue and game in the photos and videos.

In a photo, Saint captured a cute selfie with Messi after the game. Another image featured Saint and his mother standing in front of the pitch with another soccer sensation, David Beckham, and his wife, Victoria.

Kim opted for a white t-shirt revealing her midriff and light wash jeans with her hair tied in a long ponytail. Her face appeared quite different compared to the recent selfies with Tatum.

Kim uploaded the above carousel of videos and pics on her Instagram on the same day as her post for Tatum. While the soccer game took place on July 22, it’s unknown when Kim’s selfies with Tatum were taken.

It’s unclear why Kim K looked so different in the recent images shared on her Instagram, although it may come down to her being in casual mode while hanging out with Tatum and more dressed up for her outing with Saint.

As of this writing, Kim hasn’t explained or reacted to the feedback regarding her look in the recent selfies.

Either way, her fans and followers are always ready to point out the most noticeable differences with the normally-recognizable reality TV icon!

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28 on Hulu.