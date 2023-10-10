Kim Kardashian called out for photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian has plenty of online critics ready to call her out for any quotes, missteps, or perceived mistakes she might make.

That was the case for the reality TV star with yet another photo, prompting fans to call out her appearance.

Viewers and fans have previously brought up the cosmetic procedures and surgeries the various stars of The Kardashians have done.

With a recent social media post, they addressed another potential issue: Photoshopping social media images to make themselves appear perfect.

However, Kim’s latest photo may have been more of a calling out of her Photoshop mistake due to what some felt was an awkward appearance.

It came as part of the recent post for her sister’s baby shower, with some claiming that Kim’s legs looked different than they thought they should.

Report points out possible Photoshop fail for Kim K?

An October 9 report via She Finds indicated that Kim’s “Photoshop fail” arrived with an IG carousel post about sister Kourtney’s baby shower.

In the first image of the carousel, Kim poses with her daughter North. The Kardashians star is seen in a black leather miniskirt and yellow button-up crop top holding balloons.

Kim also wore chunky heels, and the appearance of her lower half is what many individuals felt the need to call out.

SheFinds mentioned that many commenters delivered praise for how Kim and North looked. Still, others questioned if there was some “heavy editing” of her photos using an app or software such as PhotoShop.

There were also some wild claims that Kim might have photoshopped it to look like she was at the event but wasn’t there.

Fans criticized Kim’s IG post for Kourtney’s baby shower

There seemed to be a lot to call out for fans and critics on Kim’s recent IG share, including that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, wasn’t in any pics with her.

“How you go to a baby shower without getting a picture with the mother?” one commenter asked.

“Am I tripping or is her legs looks a little off?” another individual commented, with someone agreeing they’d noticed that too.

Yet another commenter said even though it was Kourtney’s baby shower, “this post is pretty much all about” Kim.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

There’s been a longstanding feud between Kim and Kourtney, making her attendance at the baby shower interesting. It’s believed that many of the issues between the sisters arrived after Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. The ceremony was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana, which launched a collection called Ciao Kim four months later.

Kourtney accused her sister of capitalizing on the wedding’s ’90s theme with the D&G collection and using the event as a business opportunity.

Their issues continue to play out on Hulu’s The Kardashians, with Kourtney seemingly absent from many scenes and events that feature Kim with other family members.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.