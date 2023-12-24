Kim Kardashian called out for her extravagant holiday decor

Kim Kardashian is known for going to extravagant lengths to decorate for the holidays, but some critics weren’t feeling her holiday decor for Christmas.

The Kardashians star recently shared a video tour of her Christmas decor set to Auni’s reimagined Twinkling Lights.

The clip, shared on her Instagram, presents many gorgeous trees with lights inside and outside Kim’s home.

The video tour opened with gorgeous outdoor trees all lit up on both sides of a pathway at night as gates opened to the home.

Next, the tour reveals frosty white Christmas trees down an all-white hallway inside her home.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Another scene shows a large white tree with lights all over it and gifts elaborately wrapped in white cloth beneath the tree. After the video footage, Kim presented a quick slideshow of photos showing off each of the decorated areas.

Critics blasted Kim’s extravagant holiday decor

While it’s a brilliant display, some critics felt that Kim’s decor wasn’t colorful enough or different. Others thought it was just too much and called her out for it.

“This year? It’s the same every year lol,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “Kim, why don’t we like color honey?”

“This is called ‘TOO MUCH MONEY AND DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH IT,'” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

More individuals dropped by the comments to express how Kim’s lavish and expensive decor was going too far.

“And in a far away land people can’t afford to eat or heat their homes,” a commenter wrote.

“Sorry, money definitely doesn’t buy taste,” another wrote, calling the decor “cold” and “not warming at all.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Critics previously blasted Kim for her spooky Halloween decor, as some felt the creepy decorations were going too far, especially with young children around.

Her Christmas decor also brought things to another level, with the outdoor scene truly looking like a Winter Wonderland created in California.

Kim used SKIMS to wrap gifts this year

As mentioned, the gifts shown under one of the trees inside Kim’s home were wrapped in all-white cloth.

According to InStyle, Kim didn’t use any old white cloth but $48 SKIMS t-shirts to wrap the presents.

She shared a comparison photo slide on her Instagram Story to show how her mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, wrapped their gifts.

Kim shows how she, her mom, and sisters wrapped gifts this year. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“I just wanted to show you guys that I used Skims cotton fabric for my wrapping this year, and I’m gonna re-use it,” Kim said on her IG Story, per InStyle.

“When everyone opens it, I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can re-use over and over again,” she explained, adding she loved how it all turned out.

It’s clear with her high net worth that Kim spares no expense for her holiday celebrations!

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for 2024 on Hulu.