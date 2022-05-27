Kim Kardashian apologizes for Kanye West, vows to never let anyone treat her family like that again

Kim Kardashian apologizes for Kanye West’s actions. Pic credit:©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, has recently opened up to her family surrounding her relationship with Kanye.

Kim has vowed to her family that she will never let another person in her life mistreat the rest of her family.

Kanye released a diss track bashing Kim

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, it was brought up that Kanye would be releasing a diss track bashing Kim and exposing her flaws.

Kim and her family members gathered to discuss the new diss track that was coming out about Kim and her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim said, “For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.”

The 41-year-old star said that she’s really never had the chance to simply apologize to her family about the individuals that have come into her life and have not had the best things to say about them.

Kim acknowledged that she understands her relationship’s impact on her family, especially when it doesn’t work out.

Many of the Kardashian Jenner crew chimed in and shared their thoughts on the entire ordeal

Mother Kris Jenner had quite a bit to say. She recognized that Kim had done nothing to Kanye but be great to him and that she did not deserve this type of treatment from him.

Kris said, “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

Sister Khloe chimed in and said, “Truth always prevails, and you’ll never regret being a good person.”

The news of the diss track came as a shock to the family, considering that Kanye was seemingly in good spirits with everyone in the episode prior and had taken the kids to school in a firetruck.

Kanye had seemed to portray the family man character.

Hence, it was unsuspecting to the family for him to have created a diss about Kim and Pete when everything was seemingly fine.

Although Kim has asked Kanye for a divorce, Kanye still refuses to sign the divorce papers because he doesn’t want to. The former SNL comic and Kanye have been trading barbs online and on SNL.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on HULU.