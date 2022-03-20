Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally found something they agree on amid nasty divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met in 2003 but did not begin their relationship until 2012. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently involved in a public feud involving child custody and visitation rights.

The rapper has accused his ex-wife of not allowing him to see his children, with Kim taking to Instagram to dispute his accusation.

While Kim was declared legally single earlier this month, they are reportedly still working on a child custody deal which is something they can both agree on to help move forward with their lives.

Kim has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who taunted Kanye in a bitter text exchange leaked by his comedy writing partner.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agree on a formal custody deal

Following Ye’s social media outburst, Kim reportedly wants the court to settle when each parent gets to spend time with their children.

The 44-year-old rapper has claimed he doesn’t have joint custody on his Instagram outbursts several times.

“Kim thinks that they need to have a formal custody arrangement in place for their kids,” said a source to Hollywood Life, continuing:

“For a long time, she was okay with doing the casual arrangement, but she knows that the casual arrangement isn’t going to work when he is saying that she is not playing fair and that she is not adhering to their joint custody arrangement.”

Another source told the publication that Kim, who appeared to have an amicable split with Ye before dating Davidson, wanted him to see his four children without a schedule:

“Kim initially thought that the informal custody arrangement was best because it would show Kanye has access to his children whenever he wants them.”

According to the report, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is done with the public feud with Ye, and she wants “an arrangement that they both agree on.”

Kim Kardashian says she chose happiness after official split from Kanye

Kim Kardashian was smiling ear to ear in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — the first since being declared legally single.

She gushed about Pete Davidson and the “cutest pictures” she has of the pair after they went Instagram official.

She told Ellen that she advised her friends to be happy and decided to take her own advice.

“I was like, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good,” she declared.