Kanye West pens dark poem about being dead as Kim Kardashian moves on as a legally single woman

Kanye West's latest album Donda 2 touches on his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has released his latest poem after Kim Kardashian won the legal battle to be declared single amid their ongoing divorce.

The rapper recently shared a poem about divorce as he continues to process his split with the mother of his four children.

Ye was forced to defend his latest music video, Eazy, amid backlash. In the animated video, he buries Pete Davidson alive.

Amid his contentious divorce from Kim, the rapper released his latest album Donda 2, exclusively on his stem player.

Kanye West writes that he was murdered in a new poem about being dead

The 44-year-old rapper shared an Instagram post of his latest poem entitled DEAD.

Kanye reiterates his defense of creative expression after criticism of the Eazy video in the caption of the Insta post.

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything,” he wrote, continuing:

“Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted, he said.

“Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth Someone’s truth can be another persons lie We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD.”

In the poem, Kanye seemingly references being taken advantage of financially, writing: “They ran through my account like the sign said free bread.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

He also writes about the Hidden Hills home he once shared with Kim and his four children.

“My kids would dance for me in a house I once led.”

In the poem, Kanye is ‘murdered’, as he proceeds to reveal how he found out he was dead.

“I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory there was a front-page article of my murderer’s story.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is officially single

A judge sided with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s request to be declared legally single.

The following day she was lawfully legally single, the reality star removed West’s surname from her Instagram and Twitter handles, returning to her original maiden name.

While they will continue to work out a custody and financial agreement in divorce proceedings, Kim’s single status ends their marriage after nearly seven years.