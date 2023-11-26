Kim and Khloe Kardashian called out for their reaction to Kourtney’s pregnancy

The Kardashians viewers called out Kim and Khloe Kardashian based on their reactions to their sister’s pregnancy news.

As reported by multiple outlets, Kourtney and Travis Barker recently had their first child together after spending some time trying to have a baby.

It became a big story as Kourtney revealed to Travis she was pregnant months ago by holding up a clever sign at his band’s concert.

It was significant for the couple as they’d stopped using IVF after unsuccessful attempts and Kourtney became pregnant naturally.

Several weeks ago, they welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker to the world, although the couple has kept their baby private from social media and elsewhere.

Based on reports, they also have a strict invite-only policy regarding the immediate family members meeting Rocky.

Meanwhile, the details of their pregnancy story, including Kourtney’s reveal to her family, is playing out in episodes of The Kardashians, with critics taking note of Kim and Khloe’s reactions.

Kourtney revealed pregnancy news in The Kardashians

In Season 4, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that she was five months pregnant. A scene featured her at a table with her sisters and half-sisters to tell them the news.

Kourtney gave each of them an envelope with ultrasounds inside for the big reveal. Her half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were ecstatic about the news and quickly got out of their chairs to hug and congratulate Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe didn’t react quite as quickly or with as much excitement and whispering to each other. Eventually, they left their seats and hugged Kourtney after Kendall and Kylie had.

Even the sisters’ confessional interviews may have seemed to lack emotion when shown along with that scene.

“The fact that she got pregnant, it’s just such a beautiful thing. It’s what’s meant to be,” Kim said.

“I’m so, so, so happy that this happened for her,” Khloe said.

According to Kourtney, at the time of the episode’s filming, she’d only informed her very close friends and family about her pregnancy. She said she told her mother, Kris Jenner, before the rest of the family.

Kris seemed to show the most excitement in her confessional as she said she was “so, so happy for Kourtney and Travis.” She also mentioned that “so much love and so much prayer” went into it finally happening for them.

Critics blast Kim and Khloe’s reaction to Kourtney’s reveal

In several Reddit subforums, fans were talking about The Kardashians episode, and some called attention to Kim and Khloe’s reactions to the pregnancy news.

One individual asked if anyone noticed that Kim had a “cold reaction” to the pregnancy reveal and “it’s like she’s not happy for her sister.”

“Is she ever happy for Kourtney?” asked another Reddit commenter.

“Wow they weren’t happy for her at all. They have such an ugly aura/energy about them. Truly disgusting people,” one individual wrote.

Another said that “Kylie and kendall seemed happy” for Kourtney while “kim and khloe seemed fake af.”

The Kardashians Season 4 finale is Episode 10 and will feature the gender reveal party for Kourtney and Travis. That may give critical viewers more opportunity to see if Khloe and Kim are acting cold, shady, or weird towards their sister as she anticipates her first baby with Travis.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.