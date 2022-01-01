Khloe Kardashian throws shade at Tristan Thompson as she looks forward to 2022

Khloe Kardashian had a rough year after another Tristan Thompson scandal. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It’s safe to say that 2021 was not Khloe Kardashian’s year and as she readied herself for the new year ahead, the Good American founder took aim at her baby daddy with a couple of posts shared to her Instagram stories.

The latest drama from Tristan Thompson comes via a paternity scandal as a woman named Maralee Nichols gave birth in December and claims that he is the father.

As the two get ready to spar in court over paternity, Khloe has been left reeling. Despite splitting from Tristan months ago due to other cheating rumors that continued to plague their relationship and her ability to trust him, news of Tristan’s affair with Nichols is proof that he hasn’t changed at all, despite all the promises, as Tristan and Khloe were still very much a couple in March when the child was reportedly conceived.

Khloe Kardashian drops some shade as she gets ready for the new year

As December closed out and the Kardashians were getting ready to ring in a new year, Khloe took to her Instagram stories with a message.

The first post she shared on Thursday was a repost from @lala, which read, “People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

It seems to be a popular quote this year, as Kim Kardashian also shared it in her Instagram stories as she continues to deal with her divorce from Kanye West as he publicly continues to beg for her to change her mind and come back.

Just hours later, Khloe Kardashian shared another message and it’s clear that she’s still reeling from the recent paternity and cheating surprise.

In her next Instagram story, Khloe wrote, “There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that [you’re] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

Khloe Kardashian ‘lonely’ and ‘sad’ after spending the holidays single

Despite having broken up months ago, Khloe is reportedly taking Tristan Thompson’s paternity accusations hard because, prior to the Maralee Nichols drama, she seemed to still have hope for a relationship with Tristan.

Now, Khloe is as single as ever and is said to be struggling over the holidays as her mom and sisters are all enjoying everything that comes with a Christmastime relationship. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble seem closer than ever.

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott (if she hasn’t already given birth) and even Kim Kardashian, who is still dealing with her divorce from Kanye West, has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

While Khloe isn’t jealous of her famous family and all the love they have been receiving lately, Monsters & Critics previously reported that she wants her own love too and being lonely on Christmas is not what she had envisioned.

Despite looking absolutely amazing on Christmas Eve at Kris Jenner’s scaled-back party, reports claimed that Khloe Kardashian is feeling lonely since she didn’t end up spending the holidays with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.