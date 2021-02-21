Khloé Kardashian sparks engagement rumors with huge diamond ring

Khloé Kardashian of KUWTK. Pic credit: E!

Khloe Kardashian posted a racy pic on her Instagram account Sunday, wearing only a thong to teasingly promote shoes for her brand, Good American.

In the pic, Khloe is kneeling and on her left hand is a colossal-sized pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring.

Fans are speculating whether the ring is an engagement ring from her long-time boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of Khloe’s daughter, True.

The ring looks strikingly similar to the one Khloe was wearing in a series of birthday pics in June 2020 and again in December 2020, which sparked rumors the two were engaged.

Khloe never addressed the ring rumors. Fans of KUWTK have speculated that Khloe and Tristan reunited during the coronavirus quarantine last year.

Those rumors were reignited when a season trailer showed a clip of Tristan meeting with Kim Kardashian to talk about reconciling with Khloe.

Tristan stopped by to comment on the sexy pic

Many of Khloe’s followers commented on the star’s jaw-dropping figure. And Tristan Thompson stopped by to comment, as well, saying, “WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection ❤️😍😘😝”

It’s no surprise that Khloe and Tristan still have feelings for each other. They even discussed having another baby in another clip from the upcoming season of KUWTK.

Khloe and Tristan don’t exactly have a picture-perfect relationship history, though. Two days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, Tristan cheated on Khloe with several different women.

They reconciled, only for news to break again a year later that Tristan had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe and Tristan first sparked romance rumors in 2016 when they were spotted leaving a nightclub within minutes of each other.

Paparazzi captured photos of the two vacationing together later that year. They made their first public appearance shortly after their Mexican vacation.

Khloe began staying in Cleveland frequently, as Tristan was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time. The two were inseparable, and Khloe wasn’t shy about wanting to start a family with the NBA star.

Tristan has a history of cheating on Khloe

In December of 2017, Khloe confirmed she was pregnant with Tristan’s child. The couple’s relationship was seemingly perfect until photos surfaced of Tristan kissing another woman while Khloe was nine months pregnant.

The same day, photos were leaked of another tryst between Tristan and two other women from 2017.

Khloe eventually took Thompson back, and she has been defending their relationship ever since.

Tristan Thompson commented on Khloe’s steamy pic on Sunday. Pic credit: @khloekardashian / Instagram

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is scheduled to resume on Thursday, March 18 on E!