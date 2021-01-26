Khloe Kardashian says KUWTK only aired on TV because another show fell through, says it was just a ‘filler’

Khloe Kardashian says KUWTK first aired on TV as a filler. Pic credit: E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is one of the most popular reality TV shows in the world but it actually only aired on TV by happenstance.

While the show has seen massive success during its 20-season run on the E! network, it doesn’t seem as if they had much faith in the Kardashian/Jenner family during the early stages.

Turns out, executive producer Ryan Seacrest was sent the pilot for KUWTK but didn’t pay much attention to it.

But when another show fell through, the network decided to fill air time with the show.

Khloe explains how KUWTK got on the air

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian recently had a chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And she dished about the bittersweet final season which will reportedly air sometime in 2021.

So far, there has been no release date by the network, but fans are hoping for news about that very soon.

In the meantime, Khloe is dishing about the early days of KUWTK, and sharing how her famous family got their big break on E!

“Well actually when we did the show, I think we shot a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and it didn’t go anywhere,” shared Khloe.

She continued, “And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead airtime. And they were like, ‘you’re getting on the show, star filming, you’re getting on the air in like two weeks.’ And we were like ‘okay.'”

“We were so excited, asking what to expect and they said ‘don’t get too comfortable here, it’s like just filler, just film’ and whatever,” she added.

Little did they know that the world would become totally captivated by the Kardashian/Jenner Klan.

Khloe didn’t think KUWTK would get a season 2

During her chat on the talk show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed how she felt in the initial stages.

She admitted that the network’s lukewarm feedback about their show took the pressure off everyone.

“We were just thinking, ‘oh we’re not gonna have a Season 2 let’s just film, it’s fun. Let’s just be ourselves. This isn’t gonna go anywhere, they told us we’re just like filling up this dead air time,'” said the 36-year-old.

“And so I think we had no pressure on ourselves,” remarked Khloe. “We didn’t even have time to think about it to really like…have any preconceived fake anything. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that’s what made the show so good.”

Fans totally agreed that the show was good, and they’ve tuned in for 14 years and 19 seasons.

Now with its 20th season left to go before KUWTK comes to an end, viewers are in high anticipation for what the Kardashian/Jenners have in store.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season airs on E! in 2021.