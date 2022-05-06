Khloe Kardashian reacts to secret Tristan Thompson reconciliation seen on The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian reacted to her and Tristan Thompson’s brief reconciliation on The Kardashians. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, We’re Celebrating Sex, fans get an inside look at Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, their doctor’s visit for egg retrieval, and an inside look at Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson at the time.

These episodes were filmed toward the end of 2021, so the events weren’t that long ago. At first, Khloe reveals that she and Tristan are just friends working together to co-parent True, but soon it becomes more than just a friendship.

Khloe confessed that while the two were working together for True, she really liked seeing Tristan be a father to their daughter and that the consistency was good for True’s routine. She said that they were back together at the time and giving things another chance while working on things at the same time, and even said that Tristan wasn’t just saying he was going to work on things, but was actually putting forth the effort.

As fans know now, the couple permanently split by the end of January 2022, and Khloe has reportedly started to step back into the dating pool, but she’s taking things slow.

The Good American founder herself took to Twitter to write out her feelings about the Tristan situation as it aired on The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to failed Tristan Thompson reconciliation on The Kardashians

As the episode aired on Thursday, Khloe tweeted out, “Well we know how this aged,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Although the tweet could be an attempt at humor, saying that the reconciliation comments aged poorly, the star does seem to genuinely be a little upset as shown by the eye roll emoji.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Fortunately for Khloe, her fans had her back in the replies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans comfort Khloe Kardashian after failed reconciliation

Khloe’s fans wasted no time letting her know that she shouldn’t be upset about trying to do what was best for True and their family. The star’s replies quickly filled up with messages of support sharing the same sentiment.

One user wrote, “U can look at True & say U did everything, U tried to keep your family together. Been with the same person 19 yrs, married, divorced, back together with a lot of ups and downs in between. Everything truly happens for a reason, if he brought U to it he will bring U through it,” while another user replied, “Keep loving yourself and True. You have a beautiful life. Trust God to give you his best sweetheart. Don’t settle. Love you & your family.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Another user told Khloe, “There’s nothing wrong with hoping and wanting to think the best of somebody. I get it and am so sorry it didn’t work out for you and also sorry for your cute little one,” to which Khloe replied, “[heart emojis] sending you love and blessings.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Although things didn’t work out between Khloe and Tristan, Khloe’s fans have her back no matter what. The overwhelming messages of support let Khloe know that there’s nothing wrong with trying to fight for someone you love and your family, even if it doesn’t work out in the end.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.