Khloe Kardashian shows off ample booty in tight jeans for business

Khloe stuns in a casual look that shows off all her assets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Khloe Kardashian shows off her ample booty in tight jeans for her Good American business, proving yet again she’s one hot mama.

There’s no question that Khloe has made quite the transformation since she first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe has been vocal regarding her love-hate relationship with her body and finding solace in her daily workout routine. It’s a form of meditation for True Thompson’s mom.

The reality TV star continues to flaunt her curvaceous bod while promoting her own clothing line, looking fabulous as she does it.

Back in the day, it was Kim Kardashian’s famous booty that had people talking. These days Khloe’s derriere has also become a headline maker.

The other day Khloe was spotted out on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Khloe wore a pair of her Good American jeans complete with a form-fitting white tank top and open-toed, heeled mules.

While the paparazzi caught Khloe looking fit and advertising her business, cameras were also rolling on the famous family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Khloe made sure all the cameras around got a good angle of her. In one photo, the blonde beauty has her backside to the camera as she stands outside a black SVU with an open door. With her phone in one hand, Khloe has her hands near her hips, showing off her sculpted back, arms, and ample booty.

Pic credit: Backgrid

In another photo, Khloe has a little fun with the cameras as she puts one leg up to step into the SVU. Before getting in, though, Khloe strikes a pose that accents her bum perfectly.

The Revenge Body alum turned her head to the side, revealing she was also sporting sunglasses. Khloe gave a sultry look to the cameras, proving she looks just as sexy in jeans and a tank top as she did all glammed up at the Met Gala.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Khloe gives off sexy look for new Good American collab

After strutting her stuff in Good American attire for the cameras, Khloe took to Instagram to announce a new collaboration for her company. In a post featuring the same jeans and tank top, Khloe gave her 240 million followers a front view of the tank top that, put her boobs on display too.

The social media message was for Khloe to announce that Good American had just launched a collaboration with Zara.

“@GoodAmerican X @Zara just dropped!!!” she wrote before sharing a promotional event and sharing her excitement for the new collab.

Khloe Kardashian has definitely come into her own, and she’s not afraid to show it. Whether it’s speaking her truth on reality television or flaunting her curvaceous body on social media, Khloe is all about living her best life.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.