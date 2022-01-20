Khloe Kardashian gets bashed on Twitter after attempting to sell True Thompson’s clothes, ‘are you broke?’

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are concerned about her finances after listing some of True Thompson’s clothes online. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian received social media backlash for reselling True Thompson’s baby clothes online.

The Good American founder hasn’t had the best month since her ex Tristan Thompson admitted he’s the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby boy. In recent weeks, she received accusations of photoshopping her photos via Instagram. Several commenters have also shared their opinions on Kardashian’s body, including her hands.

In addition to adding remarks about Kardashian’s appearance, some Twitter users are calling her out for trying to get money off of True’s formerly worn items.

Khloe Kardashian angered fans for not donating True Thompson’s used clothes

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a link to the family’s clothing site, Kardashian Kloset. In her post, Kardashian shared some of True’s clothes from when she was smaller. The 3-year-old’s mom made a reflective tweet before the link and stated she missed “seeing True in these outfits.” On the site’s page, customers could see the items, which included a Ralph Lauren jacket for $150, a pair of Fendi Kids jeans for $495, and an Aristocrat Kids dress, on sale for $556. Kardashian also added a $150 lime green swimsuit from NatayaKim.

After seeing True’s former items, several Twitter users were appalled by her decision to sell her daughter’s clothes. Many commenters pointed out that the items were too expensive for people who aren’t celebrities.

“Are you broke?” one user asked under Kardashian’s post. “These prices are ridiculous!”

“Why in the world are you selling these?? COVID produced a lot of needy families…..Find one..or two…or three….”

Why the Kardashian-Jenners sell their previously worn clothes online

Although multiple fans didn’t enjoy seeing Kardashian sell her daughter’s items, some pointed out that the money wouldn’t go directly to her. The fan then added that the Good American founder helps more people by selling the clothes and making a profit.

In 2019, the Kar-Jenners launched Kardashian Kloset for their show’s fans. While promoting the venture, Kris Jenner shared that their fans will “be able to shop items directly from our closets.” In addition to Khloe and Kris, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have separate collections.

“Kardashian Kloset is a luxury, designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours,” the site’s about page reads. “These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase. Our goal at Kardashian Kloset is to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one-of-a-kind items while promoting sustainability. As our leader, “Momager,” Kris Jenner says, ‘Shop till you drop!’”